The 2026 MAMA Awards (MNET Asian Music Awards) wrapped up in Japan on November 21 after two days of celebrations at Kyocera Dome Osaka. South Korean juggernaut BTS and HYPE groups Cortis and Enhypen were among the biggest winners this year, with all three taking home major honours. Hosted by actor Park Bo Gum, the ceremony recognised K-pop artists across music, performance and fan-voted categories.
2026 MAMA Awards: Grand prize winners
Artist of the Year: BTS
Song of the Year: Cortis for RedRed
Album of the Year: BTS for Arirang
Fans' Choice of the Year: Enhypen
BTS's Artist of the Year win marked their eighth victory in the category and took their career Daesang tally to 80. Reflecting on the milestone, V said, “It's been exactly 10 years since our very first Grand Prize at MAMA. That makes this year's award even more special and memorable” J-Hope also thanked ARMY for their continued support, saying, “Every award we've received here has brought a greater sense of responsibility, but ARMY helps us carry that weight and gives us the strength to keep going. We want you to know how much you mean to us.”
Enhypen's win was an emotional one for the members. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.” Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.”{{/usCountry}}
Enhypen's win was an emotional one for the members. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.” Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.”{{/usCountry}}
Cortis also had a big night, winning three awards, including Song of the Year for RedRed. The group said, "I am truly grateful to receive such a well-deserved award," and added, “The path we're on right now is by no means easy, but we draw great strength from our fans who always walk alongside us and cheer us on.”
2026 MAMA Awards: Artist winners
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: IVE
Best New Artist: Alpha Drive One and Tuide
Best Male Artist: Yeonjun (Tomorrow X Together)
Best Female Artist: Soyeon (i-dle)
2026 MAMA Awards: Song and performance winners
Best Song Top 10: aespa for Lemonade; BTS for SWIM; Cortis for RedRed; Hearts2Hearts for Rude!; Hwasa for Good Goodbye; I.O.I for Suddenly; ILLIT for It's Me; IVE for Bang Bang; Le Sserafim for Spaghetti; and NMIXX for Blue Valentine.
Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang for Live Fast Die Slow
Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena for Catch Catch
Best Dance Performance Male Group: Cortis for RedRed
Best Dance Performance Female Group: ILLIT for It's Me
Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa for Good Goodbye
Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU for Paradise of Rumors
Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and j-hope for Spaghetti
Best Music Video: Big Bang for BiiiG
Best Choreography: Ateez for Bad
Best Band Performance: Jannabi for Just Kids
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico for Duet
Best OST: Kim Min Seok for Love Language
2026 MAMA Awards: Special and favourite awards
Music Visionary of the Year: Big Bang
Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT Wish
Best of Next: Rescene
Visa Super Stage Artist: Treasure
Favorite M Countdown Stage: Enhypen
Favorite Asian Group: INI
Favorite Dance & Vocal Performance Group: ZeroBaseOne
Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZeroBaseOne
Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT Wish
2026 MAMA Awards: Fans' Choice winners
The following artists were recognised in the Fans' Choice category: Apink, BabyMonster, Big Bang, BTS, Cortis, Enhypen, Evan, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ILLIT, Le Sserafim, Lngshot, NMIXX, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Treasure, Tuide, Tomorrow X Together, Twice and Yoona (Girls' Generation).
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
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