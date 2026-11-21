The 2026 MAMA Awards (MNET Asian Music Awards) wrapped up in Japan on November 21 after two days of celebrations at Kyocera Dome Osaka. South Korean juggernaut BTS and HYPE groups Cortis and Enhypen were among the biggest winners this year, with all three taking home major honours. Hosted by actor Park Bo Gum, the ceremony recognised K-pop artists across music, performance and fan-voted categories.

2026 MAMA Awards: Grand prize winners

2026 MAMA Awards winners: BTS take home two grand prizes, Enhypen win Fans' Choice again. (REUTERS) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Artist of the Year: BTS

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Song of the Year: Cortis for RedRed

Album of the Year: BTS for Arirang

Fans' Choice of the Year: Enhypen

BTS's Artist of the Year win marked their eighth victory in the category and took their career Daesang tally to 80. Reflecting on the milestone, V said, “It's been exactly 10 years since our very first Grand Prize at MAMA. That makes this year's award even more special and memorable” J-Hope also thanked ARMY for their continued support, saying, “Every award we've received here has brought a greater sense of responsibility, but ARMY helps us carry that weight and gives us the strength to keep going. We want you to know how much you mean to us.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Enhypen's win was an emotional one for the members. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.” Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enhypen's win was an emotional one for the members. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.” Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Cortis also had a big night, winning three awards, including Song of the Year for RedRed. The group said, "I am truly grateful to receive such a well-deserved award," and added, “The path we're on right now is by no means easy, but we draw great strength from our fans who always walk alongside us and cheer us on.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2026 MAMA Awards: Artist winners

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: IVE

Best New Artist: Alpha Drive One and Tuide

Best Male Artist: Yeonjun (Tomorrow X Together)

Best Female Artist: Soyeon (i-dle)

2026 MAMA Awards: Song and performance winners

Best Song Top 10: aespa for Lemonade; BTS for SWIM; Cortis for RedRed; Hearts2Hearts for Rude!; Hwasa for Good Goodbye; I.O.I for Suddenly; ILLIT for It's Me; IVE for Bang Bang; Le Sserafim for Spaghetti; and NMIXX for Blue Valentine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang for Live Fast Die Slow

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena for Catch Catch

Best Dance Performance Male Group: Cortis for RedRed

Best Dance Performance Female Group: ILLIT for It's Me

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa for Good Goodbye

Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU for Paradise of Rumors

Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and j-hope for Spaghetti

Best Music Video: Big Bang for BiiiG

Best Choreography: Ateez for Bad

Best Band Performance: Jannabi for Just Kids

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico for Duet

Best OST: Kim Min Seok for Love Language

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

2026 MAMA Awards: Special and favourite awards

Music Visionary of the Year: Big Bang

Best Breakthrough Artist: NCT Wish

Best of Next: Rescene

Visa Super Stage Artist: Treasure

Favorite M Countdown Stage: Enhypen

Favorite Asian Group: INI

Favorite Dance & Vocal Performance Group: ZeroBaseOne

Worldwide KCONers' Choice: ZeroBaseOne

Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist: NCT Wish

2026 MAMA Awards: Fans' Choice winners

The following artists were recognised in the Fans' Choice category: Apink, BabyMonster, Big Bang, BTS, Cortis, Enhypen, Evan, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ILLIT, Le Sserafim, Lngshot, NMIXX, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Treasure, Tuide, Tomorrow X Together, Twice and Yoona (Girls' Generation).