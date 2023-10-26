Ahead of 1989 (Taylor's Version) release fans try to decode her cryptic Instagram stories

Swifties, decoded some major hints from Taylor Swift's stories about 1989 (Taylor's Version). Just days before the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27, Swift took to her Instagram story, leaving fans in a frenzy. Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

In her posts, Swift shared handwritten notes that sparked two compelling theories among her eagle-eyed fans. The first post, on October 24, contained intriguing lines like, "Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later. I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters." This seemed to hint at her upcoming re-release of "1989."

The second post, shared on October 25, featured lines in different colours, prompting fans to dig deeper. Swift has a history of categorizing her songs based on the pen she imagines using to write them. This time, fans spotted "Fountain Pen" and "Glitter Gel Pen" lyrics, suggesting the possibility of bonus tracks on "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Rachel, an astute fan, noticed the varied pens and speculated that these might be an Easter egg announcement of additional tracks. Swift has a tradition of adding unreleased tracks, known as "from the vault" songs, to her re-recorded albums.

Theory number two takes it up a notch. TikTok user @Aubriedl went viral with her theory that each line's handwriting hinted at a guest artist. According to her, "What If" could be Harry Styles, while "Moonlit Swimming Pool" might be Kendrick Lamar. The distinctive handwriting styles and clever analysis sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

As the Swiftie community eagerly deciphers these cryptic messages, one thing's for sure: Taylor Swift knows how to keep her fans on the edge of their seats. With the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" just around the corner, the excitement among Swifties is reaching fever pitch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON