All Indian Cine Workers Association condemns ‘disrespect’ to Shilpa Rao at Bollywood Music Project, says humiliation of artist won't be tolerated

Shilpa Rao was unable to complete her performance at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project on Saturday. Her mic was cut off mid performance, and she could not even thank the attendees after she was rushed off stage. After the show, the singer released a statement saying she is heartbroken at what happened. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a statement strongly condemning the disrespect shown to the singer and said that they will support her through every legal avenue.

AICWA statement on Shilpa Rao incident

Shilpa Rao's performance was cut short at Bollywood Music Project.

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Taking to their official account on X, the All Indian Cine Workers Association released a long statement on the incident, strongly condemning the treatment of the National Award-winning singer during her live performance in Mumbai. The film workers body stated that forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement expanded on their stance on the entire row. It read, “AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement expanded on their stance on the entire row. It read, “AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened to Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project? Her microphone was switched off midway through her set, and she was unable to finish her performance or properly thank the audience before the next act began. Why was Shilpa Rao's performance cut short at the Bollywood Music Project? The organisers said delays and venue curfew regulations forced them to end her set early. They apologised to Rao, her team and her fans. What did AICWA say about Shilpa Rao's treatment, and will it support her legally? AICWA condemned the incident as humiliating and said mistreatment of artists would not be tolerated. It said it would support Rao through every legal avenue if she chose to take action.

The organisation added that if Shilpa ‘chooses to take any action against the Bollywood Music Project, AICWA will support her through every legal avenue’. The statement further read: “If any artist is mistreated in the future, AICWA will take strict action against those responsible, as per the law. The humiliation of an artist will not be tolerated. We call on the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events.”

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What happened at the show?

The Bollywood Music Project was held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens on Saturday. The show was headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, with Shilpa also on the card as one of the stars.

As Shilpa was performing on stage, her performance faced delays and her mic was cut off midway during the set, shocking many attendees. The singer tried to thank the fans for their patience but even her speech was cut short, with the next act beginning even as the singer was on stage, trying to speak with the fans.“

Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” the singer wrote in a note on Instagram after the incident. “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever,” the singer added.