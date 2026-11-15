New Delhi, Amarrass Records has announced the 2026-27 season of its immersive music tours, featuring new editions of Himalayan Baithak in Uttarakhand and Thar Blues in Rajasthan, bringing travellers closer to traditional musicians, instrument makers and local communities.

Amarrass Records announces 2026-27 season of music tours in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

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The programme follows the October edition of Himalayan Baithak and will include a special Thar Blues experience at Kaner Retreat from November 19 to 22, ahead of the main Jaisalmer edition scheduled for January 30 and 31, 2027.

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Himalayan Baithak will return with two editions from November 21 to 23 and January 22 to 24, 2027.

Developed through Amarrass Records' 17 years of field recordings, artist collaborations and cultural documentation, the tours combine live performances with workshops and opportunities to engage with the communities where India's traditional music continues to thrive.

"These journeys are an extension of everything we have worked towards at Amarrass Records over the past 17 years. We believe music is best experienced in the communities, villages, hills and deserts where it originates - with the people to whom it belongs. When travellers spend time with artists, learn from instrument makers and share everyday moments, they gain a much deeper understanding of India's living heritage," Ashutosh Sharma, Founder, Amarrass Records, said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that such experiences aim to create sustainable livelihoods for musicians, artisans and communities preserving traditional practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that such experiences aim to create sustainable livelihoods for musicians, artisans and communities preserving traditional practices. {{/usCountry}}

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Set along the Kalsa River at Soulitude by the Riverside near Bhimtal, Himalayan Baithak is a two-night retreat featuring performances by Rehmat-e-Nusrat, known for Sufiana Qawwali, and Himali Mou, whose repertoire includes traditional folk music of Kumaon.

The programme also includes guided walks, birdwatching, flute workshops with Kumaoni musicians and cooking sessions featuring regional cuisine.

The November edition of Thar Blues at Kaner Retreat, located on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, will feature performances by the Barmer Boys, the Rajasthani folk and Sufi trio comprising Bhura Khan, Magda Khan and Sawai Khan.

The group, which has performed at more than 250 concerts across 25 countries, combines vocals with instruments such as the dholak, morchang and khartal, alongside beatboxing.

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The three-night experience will also include interactions with traditional instrument makers, including master morchang maker Mohanlal Lohar, and a workshop led by Sawai Khan.

Another musical evening will feature Ghewar and Firoze Khan, sons of late Padma Shri awardee Sakar Khan, performing with the kamaicha and dholak.

The programme will extend beyond music to include walks through the Thar's traditional sacred groves, pottery exhibitions, regional cuisine and a desert excursion.

The January 2027 edition of Thar Blues will take travellers to Jaisalmer and Hamira village, where Manganiyar musical traditions have been passed down through generations.

The two-day journey will begin with a sunset performance by the Barmer Boys at Gadisar Lake, followed by workshops on the morchang and kamaicha. It will also include a visit to the ancestral home of Sakar Khan, where his sons will share their family's musical legacy.

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Travellers will meet traditional kamaicha maker Shankara Ram Suthar as part of the programme's focus on preserving the craft of making the increasingly rare instrument.

Amarrass Records, founded in 2009, is an independent record label, artist management company and cultural enterprise focused on documenting and promoting India's traditional musical practices.

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