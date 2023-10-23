Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater twin in grey as they step out for dinner in New York. See pics

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen at a New York restaurant as they stepped out for date night. Several pictures of the couple emerged on social media platforms. As per TMZ, the duo was spotted at the MO Lounge in the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan. (Also Read | Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez spotted kissing Maika Monroe days after finalizing divorce) Ariana Grande is currently dating Ethan Slater.

Ethan and Ariana on date night

Ethan and Ariana were seen at a restaurant having dinner and sharing conversations on Saturday night. They sat at their own private table as they spent the evening together.

As per the report, Ariana showed more affection and got up from where she was first sitting and sat by Ethan's side. While Ariana wore a dark grey outfit, Ethan was seen in a grey sweatshirt.

Ariana and Dalton divorce

Earlier this month, Ariana settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez, six months after their break up. The singer, who signed a prenup with Dalton, will pay him USD 1,250,000, according to TMZ. The luxury real estate agent will not receive spousal support as his tax-free payment will be granted upfront as opposed to over time, People reported.

Dalton will also reportedly receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their former Los Angeles home, in addition to the pop star covering up to USD 25,000 of his attorney fees. Ariana filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in September. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process," a source told People in September after Ariana filed for divorce.

About Ariana and Dalton

Ariana and Dalton began dating in February 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. By December of that year, they announced that they were engaged. "Forever and then some," she captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring.

Back in July, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling rumours about troubles with her husband. Ariana is now dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. He was married to Lilly Jay, with whom he welcomed a child in January 2023. Ethan filed for divorce from Jay in July.

About Ethan

Ethan is best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name. For this, he also received a Tony Award nomination and won a Drama Desk Award in 2018. During his career, he has also acted in musicals directed by Kathleen Marshall, Barry Levinson, John Tartaglia, Bartlett Sher, and John Doyle.

