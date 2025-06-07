Badshah calls his ‘I’d rather make babies' comment for Dua Lipa a compliment; internet says ‘cover up to theek se karo’

Singer and rapper Badshah recently responded to a fan's query about his collaboration with Dua Lipa. However, his comment about ‘making babies’ with the global pop icon didn’t sit well with a section of social media users, who slammed the singer for it. Now, Badshah has issued a clarification regarding his remark. (Also Read: ‘Indian Kanye West’: Badshah’s ‘I’d rather make babies with her’ comment for Dua Lipa irks the internet) Badshah clarifies his remark about Dua Lipa after facing backlash.

Badshah defends his comment about Dua Lipa

On Saturday, Badshah took to X (formerly Twitter) and defended his comment about Dua Lipa. He wrote, "I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi, tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (It’s not my thoughts, but your interpretation that’s come forward)."

However, the internet didn’t seem entirely convinced by his clarification. One X user wrote, "Since when did ‘rather make babies’ start translating into ‘I want her to be the mother of my kids’ ???" Another commented, "What kind of compliment is this?" A third added, "Bad cover-up, bro." Another comment read, “Bhai cover up toh theek se karliya karo (At least cover up properly brother).”

What Badshah said

Earlier, Badshah had taken to X and written, "Dua Lipa ❤️." Reacting to this, a fan asked if he was planning to collaborate with the pop singer. Badshah replied, "I'd rather make babies with her, bro." The singer faced backlash for his comment, with many internet users calling it “disgusting.” Some even referred to him as the "Indian Kanye West."

Meanwhile, Badshah recently sang Gori Hai Kalaiyan along with Kanika Kapoor, Sharvi Yadav, and IP Singh for the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. He is set to perform in the US as part of his The Unfinished Tour. He will kick off the tour in Virginia on September 5, and after performing in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas, he will conclude the tour in Chicago on September 20.