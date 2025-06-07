‘Indian Kanye West’: Badshah’s ‘I’d rather make babies with her’ comment for Dua Lipa irks the internet

Singer and rapper Badshah recently made headlines for his drastic weight loss. He’s once again in the spotlight—not for his music, but for his comment about Dua Lipa. The rapper’s response to a fan’s question about a potential collaboration with the global pop star has sparked backlash online. (Also Read: Hania Aamir cheers for Badshah amid calls to boycott Pakistani talent following Pahalgam terror attack) Badshah's comment about Dua Lipa irks internet.

Badshah on his collaboration with Dua Lipa

On Friday, Badshah took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Dua Lipa ❤️.” A fan then asked if he was making a track with the singer, to which Badshah replied, “I’d rather make babies with her, bro.” While some fans found his remark hilarious and praised his confidence, others called it inappropriate and tone-deaf.

Badshah on collaboration with Dua Lipa.

A Reddit user shared his tweets on the platform and wrote, “Badshah sir, ye kaisi Dua?” Another commented, “WHAT’S WITH THIS 'HAVE BABIES' JOKE? How can you say that and not be so disgusted with yourself you want to bathe!” A third user said, “EWWWWW, what a creep. Women really can’t catch a break online or in real life.” Others added, “Indian Kanye West,” “This is disgusting,” and “This is too much.” Some fans, however, made light of the comment.

Badshah recently raised eyebrows with his dramatic weight loss transformation. Some praised his new look, and others compared him to AP Dhillon. In 2022, he opened up about his weight loss journey during an appearance on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show. He said, “I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown, and when live performances resumed, I realised I didn’t have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on stage. I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason.”

Badshah's upcoming concert

Meanwhile, Badshah is now gearing up for his The Un-Finished Tour in the US. The tour kicks off with a show in Virginia on September 5, followed by performances in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas, before concluding on September 20 at Now Arena in Chicago.