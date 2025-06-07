Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Indian Kanye West’: Badshah’s ‘I’d rather make babies with her’ comment for Dua Lipa irks the internet

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 07, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Badshah faced backlash for his comments on fan's querry about his collaboration with English and Albanian singer Dua Lipa. 

Singer and rapper Badshah recently made headlines for his drastic weight loss. He’s once again in the spotlight—not for his music, but for his comment about Dua Lipa. The rapper’s response to a fan’s question about a potential collaboration with the global pop star has sparked backlash online. (Also Read: Hania Aamir cheers for Badshah amid calls to boycott Pakistani talent following Pahalgam terror attack)

Badshah's comment about Dua Lipa irks internet.
Badshah's comment about Dua Lipa irks internet.

Badshah on his collaboration with Dua Lipa

On Friday, Badshah took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Dua Lipa ❤️.” A fan then asked if he was making a track with the singer, to which Badshah replied, “I’d rather make babies with her, bro.” While some fans found his remark hilarious and praised his confidence, others called it inappropriate and tone-deaf.

Badshah on collaboration with Dua Lipa.
Badshah on collaboration with Dua Lipa.

A Reddit user shared his tweets on the platform and wrote, “Badshah sir, ye kaisi Dua?” Another commented, “WHAT’S WITH THIS 'HAVE BABIES' JOKE? How can you say that and not be so disgusted with yourself you want to bathe!” A third user said, “EWWWWW, what a creep. Women really can’t catch a break online or in real life.” Others added, “Indian Kanye West,” “This is disgusting,” and “This is too much.” Some fans, however, made light of the comment.

Badshah sir, ye kaisi Dua?
byu/StunningInterview459 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Badshah recently raised eyebrows with his dramatic weight loss transformation. Some praised his new look, and others compared him to AP Dhillon. In 2022, he opened up about his weight loss journey during an appearance on Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s show. He said, “I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown, and when live performances resumed, I realised I didn’t have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on stage. I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason.”

Badshah's upcoming concert

Meanwhile, Badshah is now gearing up for his The Un-Finished Tour in the US. The tour kicks off with a show in Virginia on September 5, followed by performances in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Dallas, before concluding on September 20 at Now Arena in Chicago.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / ‘Indian Kanye West’: Badshah’s ‘I’d rather make babies with her’ comment for Dua Lipa irks the internet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On