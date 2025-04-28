Hania Aamir cheers for Badshah amid calls to boycott Pakistani talent following Pahalgam terror attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, several Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir, are facing intense backlash, with calls for boycotts gaining momentum. Amidst the growing controversy, Hania has come forward to support her close friend and rapper Badshah. Also read: After Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares a post on Pahalgam attack but deletes it later Sometime back, there were rumours that Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir are dating each other.

Hania Aamir cheers for Badshah

Badshah and Hania Aamir share a close bond. They are often seen cheering for each other on social media. Now, Hania took to Instagram to give a shout-out to Badshah's upcoming song, Galiyon Ke Ghalib.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared the song teaser, and penned a sweet caption, showing her support for her friend.

Recently, Badshah shared the teaser of his upcoming song, with a caption that read, “Galiyon ke Ghalib. Out on 30/4. 11:00 am”. Following which, Hania cheered for her friend. She reposted the teaser on her Stories and wrote, “Banaya tu ne Ghalib. Finally (smile emoticon)”.

Her Insta Story.

Her post comes in the midst of a raging debate over whether Pakistani actors should be allowed to work in India amid the escalating tensions between the countries.

Last week, Hania was also among the first Pakistani celebrities to react to the incident. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

About the attack

At least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area and opened fire at the tourists present there on April 22, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir. The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the attack site at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, declared that the nation will never bow to terrorism and vowed that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.