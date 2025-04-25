After Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares a post on Pahalgam attack but deletes it later

On April 22, at least 26 people were shot dead while over 10 others were left injured after a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir. A majority of the victims were tourists, some on their honeymoon, and were asked their religion before they were struck with bullets. Not just Indian celebrities but many Pakistani artists also extended condolences and condemned the attack on social media. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was one of them. But she later deleted her post. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan

Yesterday on April 24, around 9 pm at night, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan joined the likes of Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir to share a post about the Pahalgam terror attack. She took to her official Instagram story to write, “Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam.. 💔 #pahalgamattack.” However, in the early hours of today, she deleted the post. Here’s a screenshot of Mahira’s deleted Instagram story, which was taken a few hours after she shared it.

Mahira Khan's deleted Instagram story

Just yesterday, amid calls to boycott his Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal, actor Fawad Khan had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He had written, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.” Actor Hania Aamir, on the other hand, had shared, “Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Other Pakistani artists who had shared condolence messages on social media post the attack include Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane and Usama Khan.