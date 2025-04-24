Fawad Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack amid Abir Gulaal boycott calls; Dia Mirza says ‘good that Fawad is back’

Many celebrities took to their social media handles yesterday to condemn the terror attack which took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Calling it a cowardly act, actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared heart wrenching posts on Instagram. The terror attack was shortly followed by boycott calls against Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s comeback film Abir Gulaal. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the romantic movie was set to release on May 9. Well, Fawad has now taken to his Instagram handle to condemn the ‘heinous attack’. Meanwhile, Dia Mirza's statement about backlash for his Bollywood comeback, taken before the attack, has now gone viral online. Fawad Khan

In his Instagram story, Fawad Khan wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.” According to reports, the terrorist attack left at least 28 people dead and 10 others injured, with most being tourists who were asked what their religion is before being shot.

Now the debate on social media continues between those who are eagerly waiting for Fawad’s Bollywood comeback and those who oppose it amid the attack. But this debate originally started when Abir Gulaal was initially announced, much before the Kashmir incident. Talking about the initial backlash against Pakistani artists, Indian actor Dia Mirza had told News18, “It is a political question. If the circumstances to seek a ban on artists were completely…I’ve always believed that art is and should always be the medium of peace and harmony. We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate. It’s just good that Fawad is back in the film, you know that we will be watching soon. I hope this leads to many more such opportunities for other collaborations.” The publication has clarified that Dia gave this interview before the Pahalgam terror attack and it has only been published now. They wrote: “This interview with Dia Mirza, however, was conducted prior to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Her comments should not be interpreted as a response to or commentary on the recent events.”

Today on April 24, Dia took to her Instagram handle to condemn the attack and wrote, “Our hearts are heavy with grief. The pain we share must fuel our collective resolve—to stand united, to speak louder for peace, and to act against hate in all its forms. The perpetrators of this brutal, senseless violence must be held accountable. Justice must prevail. Let us come together—as one humanity—and say, enough. We will not let hate divide us. We will not be silent 🙏🏻.”