Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's romantic dance under the Eiffel Tower is viral, fans in awe of perfect couple. Watch

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been in a relationship for nearly a year, and their bond continues to set major goals. After rumours of engagement, the two were spotted in Paris ahead of the Paris Fashion Week. But that proved to be another getaway for the couple, as Dua and Callum took to the city of love and danced under the Eiffel Tower, straight out of a movie scene. (Also read: Callum Turner shares ‘very close’ bond with Dua Lipa's family amid engagement rumours) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner danced under the Eiffel Tower.

Dua and Callum in Paris

In pictures and videos obtained by Daily Mail, Dua and Callum were spotting dancing, as they kissed each other and giggled under the illuminated Eiffel Tower. Soon, the pictures surfaced on social media, with fans having a meltdown over the cuteness on display.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: “this looks straight out of a movie omg 😭” Another said, “They are so cute together!” A comment also read, “This looks straight out of a romcom I wanna cry.” “I think she has the best life among the 8 billion people who live on this planet,” said a second fan.

Dua was previously in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. Their relationship is said to have ended in late 2021. Meanwhile, Callum was previously linked to Vanessa Kirby. Dua and Callum sparked dating rumours last year in January. Since then, the couple have been spotted at the Grammys, and have gone on several vacations together.

Dua Lipa was in India last year. She performed in Mumbai in November as part of her Radical Optimism Tour. During her concert, she delighted the audience by including a mashup of her hit Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah.