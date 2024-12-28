Is Dua Lipa engaged? Here's why fans think singer said yes to Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has sparked engagement rumours with Callum Turner after nearly one year of dating. The Levitating hitmaker took to social media Friday to share a carousel of photos from her Christmas celebrations. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something sparkly on her ring finger. Dua Lipa has sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner(X)

Here's why Dua Lipa fans are convinced she's engaged to Callum Turner

One of the photos from her festive series shared on Instagram shows the 29-year-old wearing what appears to be a diamond engagement ring on her left ring finger. In the mirror selfie, Lipa sported an animal print black and white fuzzy coat. Half of her face hid behind her hand as she held up her phone, which featured a quirky case, to take the selfie.

Fans were quick to notice the massive rock on her hand, flooding the comment section with questions about her alleged engagement to Turner. “are youuu engaged dua!? happy for you” wrote one fan. “DUA ARE YOU ENGAGED THO??? WE NEED TO KNOW,” a second commented. While a third remarked, “LET ME SEE THE RINGG GIRL.”

The Houdini singer and Turner, 34, have been dating since January. An insider told Page Six at the time that they were “mad about each other.” Amid the growing speculations about their new relationship status, a source told The Sun that Lipa is indeed engaged to the British actor.

According to the outlet, friends of the couple said that the couple got quietly engaged and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year's Eve. “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” the source said, adding, “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier.”