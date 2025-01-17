Callum Turner shares ‘very close’ bond with Dua Lipa's family amid engagement rumours

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been in a relationship for nearly a year, and their bond continues to grow stronger. Amid swirling engagement rumours, an insider has confirmed that the couple is "crazy about each other." According to another source, the pair are allegedly engaged and celebrated the exciting news with their families over the 2024 holiday season, marking a special milestone in their relationship, as reported by OK! Magazine. Insiders reveal they share a strong bond, with Callum Turner being a loving partner who adores Dua Lipa's family.(X)

Turner is a ‘loving partner’ to Dua Lipa

The source explained to the media outlet that Turner “has been the most incredible, loving partner” to the Levitating singer for the time they have been together. The insider went ahead to praise that he is “always there to support her, will travel to be with her and constantly surprises her with romantic gestures.” They continued, “He will show up to a photoshoot just to give her flowers and kiss her hello. It’s adorable.”

The source stated to Life & Style that the actor built a “very close” relationship with Lipa’s family. They told the outlet, “Dua is super close with her siblings and they all adore him. They are a perfect match.”

Although the couple initially kept their relationship private, they eventually began sharing glimpses of their connection on social media. The engagement rumours were fueled when fans noticed Lipa wearing a "sparkly ring" in an Instagram post from December 27, 2024. While this sparked speculation that Turner had proposed, neither of them have publicly commented on the rumours, leaving fans to wonder about the true nature of their relationship.

Turner is ‘protective’ of Dua Lipa

A few months after they started dating another source told Life & Style that they were “crazy about each other,” adding that Turner and Lipa were “practically inseparable” since they started dating. The insider continued, “Callum isn’t playing any games and Dua loves that he isn’t hiding their relationship. A lot of actors would want to capitalize on their newfound heartthrob status, but he was serious about her from the beginning and didn’t want to hide it.”

The source also noted that the actor is very “affectionate” and “protective” of the singer. They added, “They’re both incredibly busy but they are making the relationship a priority and making it work.