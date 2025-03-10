Menu Explore
Badshah's weight loss raises eyebrows, fans say 'AP Dhillon real id se aaoo’

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 10, 2025 08:06 PM IST

On Sunday, Badshah took to the official Instagram account of his clothing brand to share a clip in which his transformation stole the spotlight.

Rapper Badshah has stunned fans and followers with his drastic weight loss, leaving many in awe of his new physique. However, the reaction to his transformation has been mixed, with some people praising his dedication to fitness and others wondering if he is taking Ozempic. Also read: Karan Johar shuts down speculation around his weight loss: ‘It’s about being healthy’

Fans had mixed reactions to Badshah's transformation. While many supported his fitness journey, others trolled him.
Fans had mixed reactions to Badshah’s transformation. While many supported his fitness journey, others trolled him.

A section of social media users went so far as to comment that Badshah's new look bears a striking resemblance to singer AP Dhillon, drawing comparisons between the two celebrities.

Badshah stuns all with weight loss

On Sunday, Badshah took to the official Instagram account of his clothing brand to share a clip showcasing the latest additions to his collection. However, the rapper's own transformation stole the spotlight, as fans quickly noticed his dramatic weight loss, sparking widespread attention.

In the video, Badshah made a stylish appearance, donning a black top and thermal, which accentuated his significantly slimmer frame. Adding a touch of cool to his overall look, Badshah also wore trendy sunglasses. The rapper's leaner physique marked a departure from his previous public appearances.

Fans react



“Bhai itna slim kaise hogaya... tips dedo (How did you lose so much weight? Please give some tips),” one wrote, with another writing, “Is Badshah or AP Dhillon”.

Comparing Badshah’s look to AP Dhillon, one fan wrote, “Is it just me, or is he looking a bit like AP Dhillon?, with another mentioning, “Bhai AP Dhillon ka copy lag raha hai (He is looking like AP Dhillon’s duplicate)”. "Ap dhillon real id se aaooo (AP Dhillon please come from your real id),” quipped one.

“Slim,” one comment read, with another mentioning, “Hollywood and now bollywood high on ozempic”. “Ozempic,” one fan noted, and another shared, “Ozempic. Bollywoods new obsession”.

Badshah on his fitness journey

Over the last few years, Badshah has been vocal about his fitness journey and prioritising a healthier lifestyle. In 2022, Badshah spoke about his weight loss during his appearance on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's show. He said, “I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason."

