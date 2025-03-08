Woman lost 75 kg with Ozempic but her transformation reveals an unexpected struggle

Amy Kane, 34, has become a viral figure for her dramatic weight loss journey, dropping from a size 24 to a size 4 in under two years with the help of weight loss injections like Ozempic. Weighing 300 lbs. at her heaviest, the mother of three now stands at 135 lbs., enjoying newfound confidence and a noticeable change in how people treat her. At her heaviest, the mother of three weighed 136 kg but now stands at 61 kg.(Instagram/@amyinhalf)

However, her transformation hasn’t been without challenges. Under her stylish new wardrobe, Kane struggles with excess skin, particularly around her midsection. Determined to normalize conversations around this lesser-discussed side effect, she has been openly sharing her experience on social media to help others facing similar issues.

Dr. Siamak Agha, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, told the Daily Mail that he has seen a growing number of patients seeking excess skin removal after using medications like Zepbound and Wegovy. The problem isn’t limited to the stomach—patients are also dealing with loose skin on their faces, necks, and even their posterior areas.

Neveskin treatment

Kane has been managing the issue by moisturizing daily and undergoing Neveskin treatments, which use hot and cold therapy to tighten the skin. Despite the challenges, she remains positive about her transformation. “I’ll take this all day because my health has got a lot better,” she said.

Also read: Woman reveals how she dropped 8 kg in 7 weeks at 43 with simple weight loss tips: 'I mimicked what Ozempic does...'

Fashion has played a crucial role in her journey. “Invest in your health by buying yourself a dress or a pair of jeans that make you feel good,” Kane recently told The Post. “That’s part of the weight loss process and feeling good in your new body.”

Adjusting to her new figure hasn’t been easy—she admitted to buying clothes “three sizes too big” at times. However, she has always had a passion for fashion and now enjoys the freedom of shopping without limitations. “I’m happier now that I can go into any store and find great options for my body,” she said, sharing that she recently purchased leather pants paired with fitted boots.

Even though shopping can still feel overwhelming, she says it’s “way less anxiety-inducing” than before.

Also read: Is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Doctor explains why no food can mimic what a weight loss drug does