BTS' J-Hope talks about his military enlistment on live, how Jin called and gave him advice: ‘It's not a farewell’

Hours after BTS agency BigHit Music announced that group member J-Hope 'initiated the military enlistment process', the rapper on Sunday held a live session interacting with his fans. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope talked about how Jin called him and gave advice. He also said that he has already 'prepared stuff' for fans for the time when he will be away serving in the military. J-Hope assured his fans that he will 'go and come back quickly'. (Also Read | After Jin, J-Hope begins military enlistment process, BigHit confirms)

Talking to his fans, J-Hope said as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "Yes, the process has started as you heard, but just because I applied for it doesn't mean I'll get enlisted immediately. I had it in my mind when I was doing the live on my birthday, but I was being a little careful about what I was saying. I was thinking of the process since last year after Jin hyung enlisted. The time has passed so quickly, I've grown 30 years old. J-Hope has become 30, my birthday has passed (by).. all this time (with you guys) has been so meaningful."

Talking further about the military enlistment and how Jin called him after the notice came out, J-Hope said, "He called me the moment the notice was released like 'J-Hooooope, I got the news!' We talked about this and that stuff about the process and he gave me advice about stuff too."

As fans got emotional in the comments section, the rapper said, "It's not a big deal I'll go and come back quickly. I trust you (guys) whenever.. and you guys trust me, right? Trust you.. and trust me. Anyway, I'm not getting enlisted right away, that's the fact. The comments look like they're already sending me away, it's not yet, we've only started the process. Even while I'm doing the military service, I've prepared stuff just for you so, as you know, J-Hope's personality. I think of many things and prepare many things as always."

When fans asked if he will hold a live session before getting enlisted, J-Hope said, "Of course. Should I come after shaving my head? But that will be a little sad, right? It makes me sad if you guys say it's a farewell greeting. It's not a farewell. Personally what makes me feel a little sad is that I won't be able to cheer on all the members' solos (in person), I'll just cheer them on quietly. Talking about Jimin's upcoming album Face, J-Hope said, "I've listened to Jimin's main track, not all, so I'm really looking forward to (the release)."

Earlier on Sunday, the BTS agency released the statement which read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

