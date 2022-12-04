BTS' Jin cuts birthday cake during live with fans and complains about Jungkook, Jimin crashes in with sweetest 'gift'

BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokjin turned 30. To celebrate his special day before enlisting for his mandatory military service in South Korea, the birthday boy treated fans to a short and sweet live session on their Weverse community page. To his surprise, his fellow groupmate Jimin too joined him. Also read: When BTS' Jin spoke about how many kids he wanted, what he wished to name his son

The live video began with Jin talking about his close friend Jungkook. He complained jokingly that Jungkook didn’t visit him on his birthday while he did the same for him earlier. The singer who recently made his solo debut, went on to cut his birthday cakes. Before cutting the cake, he urged everyone watching his live, including his crew, staff and fans, to sing the happy birthday song with him.

He also revealed that the flames of the candles scare him a little as he thinks it looks like horns. Joining him, Jimin dropped in the comment section, “What do you want for your birthday,” as per Twitter user @haruharu_w_bts’ translation. Jin responded, “We decided to not give each other birthday gifts~ it’s a lot giving 7 gifts a year.” “So Jimin-ah, there’s nothing you need to buy! I have everything!" he also added. Jimin wrote back to him, “The gift is my heart.”

Thank you for doing a live & spending ur birthday today with us, ur live really made my day. Please be happy & healthy always my little Astronaut 🥺❤️#AndWeLoveYouJin#TogetherForeverWithJinpic.twitter.com/zidngFiP5F — THE ASTRONAUT BY JIN SOTY 👨‍🚀❤️‍🔥⁵¹ (@tinybestboyKSJ) December 4, 2022

Jin also shared with BTS Army that his friends gave him a birthday surprise. “My friends brought a cake that was like a princess.. they were like ‘Seokjin-ah, you’re a princess, so you need to eat this cake,'" he said. He added J-Hope was the first one to wish him on social media. Notonly he wished him but also called and sang his song Astronaut in an improvised manner—“When I’m with you, there is no Jin birthday.”

Soon after, he ended his live birthday session and left his fans including Jimin upset. “That’s the end???? no ㅜㅜㅜ do (the live) more please ㅜㅜㅜㅠㅜㅠ,” commented Jimin in the end. Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to share their favourite moments from the interaction and extended warm wishes to the Yours singer.

Jin will join the military service on December 13, nine days after his birthday. BTS' agency BigHit Music had announced in October announced that all BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will fulfil their mandatory military service before reconvening around 2025, beginning with Jin and others will follow in time.

