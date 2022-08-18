BTS' Jungkook wants fans to think this about him when they see his photo folio Time Difference. Watch

BTS agency BigHit Music on Thursday revealed the preview photos of Special 8 Photo-Folio of Me, Myself, and Jung Kook Time Difference. Taking to Twitter, the agency also said that the release date of the photobook is September 1, Jungkook's birthday. In the pictures, Jungkook dressed in white, black and red outfits as he posed against dark backgrounds. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin carries a giggling Jungkook in his arms. Watch)

Reacting to the post, a BTS ARMY said, "Jungkook wasn't lying when he said 'please wait for sexy Jungkook next time'." Another fan commented, "Save this picture, screenshot it, make a PowerPoint out of it, present it, project in a wall, scan it, print it, hang it in a museum, tape it everywhere, put it in a billboard, stick it in buses and planes, take a picture of it, spread it, send it to the space, never delete it." Another comment read, “Someone help me, I can't continue anymore. I mean, what good work did we do that we have to see such a day."

Earlier, BangtanTV shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube of Jungkook speaking about the photobook, sharing messages for the ARMY and talking about the shoot. He said, "I've never done this kind of thing by myself. It really is my first time, so I feel kind of shy and awkward. But at the same time, it feels different and I feel like I could be more focussed."

Jungkook also said in the video, "I usually don't have this much passion for producing, but this time it was different." He said that he wanted it to be enjoyable for the viewers, "'When Jungkook puts his mind to it, he can show all these different charms' I hope that's what you think when you see it."

As per the official statement, shared on Weverse, Jungkook will feature as a vampire in the photobook. The statement read, "The concept of the photobook expressing the Time Difference between the day and night, shows how a human becomes vulnerable to the sunlight (Day) the moment he turns into a vampire but also how he becomes a complete vampire in a pitch black darkness (Night) with his inner self expressing hunger and thirst for power unlike his all the more attractive and beautiful appearance."

In this photobook, about 80 pages of Jungkook's photos portrayed in red, grey and black will be seen. The photobook also includes a mini poster, folder poster, stamp, photo card, a random photo card and a wine coaster. There is also a secret section at the end of the photobook. Apart from Jungkook, BTS Special 8 Photo-Folio has been planned for all the members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. It will officially release on November 2 this year.

