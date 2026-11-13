BTS’ V shares new pictures in military uniform as he returns to mandatory training after discharge: ‘I live like this now’

In 2025, BTS members Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, were discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service. A year later, V has shared a new post on Instagram confirming his first update after reporting for South Korea’s mandatory Reserve Forces training. V shared a bunch of pictures of himself in military uniform. This post arrives during a break in BTS‘ Arirang World Tour.

BTS' V posts pics in military uniform

BTS' V shared a series of candid moments in military uniform

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In the caption, V wrote in Korean, “Daechung ileogo sal-ayo”, which translates to, “I roughly live like this.” In one picture, V sat on a chair with his arms crossed, looking ahead. In another pic, he was seen taking the daily commute via a bus going incognito in a hoodie. A second pic saw V looking at the camera with a nonchalant expression while propping one hand against his face.

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{{^usCountry}} V is fulfilling his military obligations as a discharged serviceman under South Korea’s Reserve Forces system. In South Korea, after completing active-duty service, men are required to serve in the Korea JoongAng Daily Reserve Forces (Yebigun) for eight years. In the first four years, they have to attend two to four days of tactical training in uniform at a military base each year. Next, they transition into civil defense lectures. About their previous discharge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} V is fulfilling his military obligations as a discharged serviceman under South Korea’s Reserve Forces system. In South Korea, after completing active-duty service, men are required to serve in the Korea JoongAng Daily Reserve Forces (Yebigun) for eight years. In the first four years, they have to attend two to four days of tactical training in uniform at a military base each year. Next, they transition into civil defense lectures. About their previous discharge {{/usCountry}}

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According to Soompi, RM and V enlisted in December 2023. They served as members of the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and the II Corps Special Duty Team, respectively.

After being discharged from their respective divisions, the two moved to a location in Chuncheon where they greeted fans and made the moment even more special -- RM treated fans to a saxophone performance of the Case Closed (Detective Conan) soundtrack.

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Meanwhile, V stood beside him with a big smile on his face and two flower bouquets in his hands. The duo stepped out of separate vehicles and exchanged a light hug. The pair departed separately in two black minivans after offering one final salute. "To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance," V had said in front of fans and media.