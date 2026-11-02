BTS win major legal battle in US as court dismisses ‘Swim’ copyright lawsuit against group and HYBE

South Korean juggernaut BTS have received some good news on the legal front. A US federal court has dismissed a copyright lawsuit filed against the group and their agency, Big Hit Music, after the complainant failed to establish a valid case. The ruling puts an end to one legal dispute involving the K-pop group. However, another case over their song SWIM is still underway, with Big Hit Music strongly denying claims that the track copies another composition.

US court rules in favour of BTS

BTS emerge victorious in US copyright case as court rejects amended complaint against group. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to South Korean publication Star News, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed Melissa Mays' amended complaint on October 22, ruling in favour of BTS, Big Hit Music, HYBE and HYBE America. Melissa had filed the lawsuit on August 25, claiming that BTS and their team had used her unreleased songs without her consent. However, she could not provide specific evidence to support her allegation or establish that the group's music had been taken from her work.

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The case had already hit a roadblock in September, when judge Leonie Brinkema found that Mays' original complaint did not establish valid legal grounds. She was given until October 9 to revise her filing and provide further details. Although Mays submitted an amended complaint on October 8, it did not address the issues raised by the court. The court subsequently dismissed the complaint and ruled in favour of BTS and the other defendants, effectively bringing this particular lawsuit to a close.

What is the separate SWIM copyright case?

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{{^usCountry}} The Virginia court's decision does not put an end to all the legal trouble surrounding BTS. The group is still facing a separate copyright case in the US over the song. Composers Steve Cooper, John Sandler and Graylin Johnson filed the lawsuit in the Central District of California on July 8, claiming that the BTS song uses elements from their copyrighted work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Virginia court's decision does not put an end to all the legal trouble surrounding BTS. The group is still facing a separate copyright case in the US over the song. Composers Steve Cooper, John Sandler and Graylin Johnson filed the lawsuit in the Central District of California on July 8, claiming that the BTS song uses elements from their copyrighted work. {{/usCountry}}

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The song features as the title track of BTS' fifth studio album, Arirang. The composers allege that the song is similar to a demo they had completed in March 2025, which also goes by the same name. To support their claim, they have reportedly submitted a musicologist's analysis highlighting similarities between the two tracks. They have pointed to the melody, chorus, harmony, rhythm and lyrics, arguing that the overlap amounts to copyright infringement. The composers are seeking damages and a share of the profits from the BTS song.

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Big Hit Music has pushed back against the accusations, making it clear that the agency does not agree with the composers' claims. Responding to the lawsuit, the label stated: “This is merely a unilateral claim by the plaintiff. SWIM is a song created independently."

About BTS

BTS, whose name stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a seven-member South Korean group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in June 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, which is now part of HYBE. Since then, the group has grown from a K-pop act into a global music phenomenon, building a massive fan following across countries and taking Korean music to a much wider audience.

The group made their long-awaited comeback as a full unit on March 20, 2026, with their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. Featuring 14 tracks, the album marked their first full-group release in three years and nine months. BTS also kicked off their 2026-27 world tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9. The tour covers 34 regions and includes 85 shows across Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Australia, with the final leg scheduled to run until March 2027.