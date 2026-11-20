American singer Charlie Puth and British singer Ellie Goulding are set to perform in India for the first time. They will take the stage at the inaugural Johnnie & Co Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. The announcement was made on Friday, sparking much excitement among Indian fans.

Charlie Puth-Ellie Goulding's debut in India

The Johnnie & Co Festival in Mumbai will be Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding's first performance in India.

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The one-day music festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to draw over 35,000 people. The event will also feature performances by Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with more names expected to be announced.

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Best known for songs such as Attention, We Don’t Talk Anymore and See You Again, Charlie makes his India debut following the release of his latest album, Whatever’s Clever. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer has built a global following with his pop songs and collaborations. Ellie is known for popular tracks such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights.

Deep Dive When and where will Charlie Puth make his India debut? Charlie Puth will perform in India for the first time on February 13, 2027, at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Which artists will perform with Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding at the Mumbai festival? The one-day festival will also feature Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini. Organisers are expected to announce more performers. When do tickets for the Johnnie & Co. Festival go on sale? Tickets will be available through BookMyShow. The HSBC pre-sale is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2026, followed by the general sale on November 25.

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{{^usCountry}} “BETTER THAN WHOLE LOLLA LINEUP,” commented one excited fan reacting to the news. “YESSSSS and with Ellie too,” wrote another. “Holy molly!! Charlieeeee!!! OMG!!! its on my birthday!” read one excited fan's comment. Numerous others left comments such as, “Why you did us so bad! COOKED WITH THIS LINEUP AND HOW,” and “pop dreams come true <3” Some even called it ‘too good to be true’ and hoped the concert would be as dreamy as they imagine it to be. Charlie Puth on India debut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “BETTER THAN WHOLE LOLLA LINEUP,” commented one excited fan reacting to the news. “YESSSSS and with Ellie too,” wrote another. “Holy molly!! Charlieeeee!!! OMG!!! its on my birthday!” read one excited fan's comment. Numerous others left comments such as, “Why you did us so bad! COOKED WITH THIS LINEUP AND HOW,” and “pop dreams come true <3” Some even called it ‘too good to be true’ and hoped the concert would be as dreamy as they imagine it to be. Charlie Puth on India debut {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about his first performance in India, Charlie said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates,” as per a release.

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Tickets will be available through BookMyShow, with the HSBC pre-sale scheduled for November 23 and 24, followed by the general sale on November 25, 2026. The Johnnie & Co. Festival is part of a larger cultural initiative planned for 2027, which will include events and collaborations across music, sports and fashion. The festival marks the first edition of the event, with organisers bringing together international performers and Indian artists for the February 13 show in Mumbai.

With inputs from ANI