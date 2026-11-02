Chinmayi takes a dig at sexual assault accused rapper Vedan being invited to perform at high-profile wedding; compares it to Karthik on Tamil Idol

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been vocal about the film industry and noted personalities platforming men accused of sexual assault time and again. Recently, she took a dig at rapper Vedan for being invited to perform at a high-profile wedding. She even pointed out that singer Karthik has been invited to judge Tamil Idol, despite the allegations against him.

Chinmayi on Vedan, Karthik being platformed

Chinmayi Sripaada stated that she heard the allegations against Vedan first hand.

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An X (formerly Twitter) user posted videos of Vedan performing at a wedding, writing, “Former Minister Duraimurugan's granddaughter, the daughter of #DMK MP Kathir Anand, is marrying film producer Kannan Ravi's son. What is meant to be a family wedding has seemingly turned into a #YuvanShankarRaja concert, with rapper #Vedan, who has faced sexual harassment allegations, also being part of the event.”

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Reposting it, Chinmayi recalled hearing the allegations against Vedan first-hand and wrote, “Rapper Vedan’s allegations was first shared on a public space that I was a part of. A woman who told me in Malayalam and someone else translating.” She then compared the invitation to perform to Karthik being platformed on Tamil Idol, writing, “Well I guess if Karthik can be platformed Vedan is too with the same yardstick.”

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Responds to Karthik being a judge on Tamil Idol

{{^usCountry}} This comes after an X user recently criticised Karthik being invited to judge Tamil Idol, writing, “Wasn’t everyone saying AR Rahman stopped working with Singer Karthik because of the MeToo allegations? Seems like that’s not the case. Now both are judges on this show. What changed? Did we miss something or are we just expected to forget and move on?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after an X user recently criticised Karthik being invited to judge Tamil Idol, writing, “Wasn’t everyone saying AR Rahman stopped working with Singer Karthik because of the MeToo allegations? Seems like that’s not the case. Now both are judges on this show. What changed? Did we miss something or are we just expected to forget and move on?” {{/usCountry}}

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When someone else questioned, “Who made allegations against karthik?” Chinmayi responded without defending Rahman. “Singer Karthik was the Vairamuthu of singers. Singers across cities. Some women who had nothing to do with the Industry. He didn't misbehave with me, but I stand in solidarity with all the singers he named and have refused to be in any concerts where he also featured, losing the opportunity to be in some of the most legendary ones. But that’s a hill I am willing to die on,” wrote the singer.

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The accusations against Vedan and Karthik

Rapper Hiran Das Murali, better known as Vedan, has faced several sexual assault allegations over the years. He denied claims that first surfaced in 2021 during the Me Too movement by several women. He later posted an apology acknowledging lapses in his conduct. In 2025, a doctor filed a complaint against the rapper, accusing him of assaulting her multiple times between 2021 and 2023 under the guise of marriage. The Kerala High Court noted, while granting him anticipatory bail, that the relationship seemed consensual. The complaint against him was later withdrawn.

Karthik was also named during the Me Too movement in 2018. Anonymous accounts accused him of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour. Chinmayi supported the allegations back then, claiming she had known multiple women who faced harassment due to him. Karthik denied all allegations against him. In the past, Chinmayi has also criticised Indian Idol Telugu and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu for platforming Karthik.