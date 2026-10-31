CJP's Abhijeet Dipke explains why he criticised Diljit Dosanjh after singer's fiery response, wants 'older brother' to end row

After singer Diljit Dosanjh lashed out at the Cockroach Janata Party from the stage at his Delhi concert on Friday, CJP president Abhijeet Dipke responded to the singer, offering to end the row. Dipke had criticised Diljit for his apparent silence and evasive answer during the students' protests in June. Diljit addressed those remarks on Friday in a rather curt tone.

Diljit lashes out at CJP

Abhijeet Dipke shared a note for Diljit Dosanjh on social media.

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On Friday, while performing at his concert in Delhi, Diljit addressed the crowd about the criticism he received for saying “I’m just an artist,” when asked to comment on the students' protests back in June. Without naming the CJP directly, the singer said, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.” He then addressed the remarks about Satluj and chided those who made fun of it on stage.

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Dipke responds to Diljit's statement

{{^usCountry}} Later on Friday night, Abhijeet Dipke took to Instagram to share a note for the singer. Explaining why he criticised him, Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later on Friday night, Abhijeet Dipke took to Instagram to share a note for the singer. Explaining why he criticised him, Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

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In his post, the CJP founder also shared a picture of himself at Diljit’s concert earlier this year and said he had always been an admirer. “If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you. And I guess that's why the comment hurt a little, because I've always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you,” he added.

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Addressing himself as Diljit’s ‘younger brother’, Dipke added, “Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and end this matter).” He then wrote a line from Diljit’s song GOAT about being cordial with both enemies and friends. “And at last I would just like to say, "Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye.”

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

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Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his RuPay AURA India Tour 2026 with a sold-out show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Friday. The tour is the India leg of the singer's globally popular Aura Tour.