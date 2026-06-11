Los Angeles, Actor David Harbour has spoken about ex-wife Lily Allen's music album "West End Girl", which reportedly chronicles the breakdown of their marriage, saying he respects her right to use personal experience to create art. David Harbour breaks silence on ex-wife Lily Allen's new album

Harbour, who is currently on the awards circuit for the HBO crime drama DTF St Louis, separated from the British singer in early 2025 after five years of marriage. The couple subsequently filed for divorce.

Allen's album, released recently to considerable attention, deals with themes of infidelity and emotional manipulation during the marriage's dissolution. The singer has described the songs as "a mixture of fact and fiction".

Harbour broke his silence over the album during an interview with Variety.

"It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that," the "Stranger Things" alum said.

"I can't really say that much more because it's my private life. In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life – I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that," he added.

When asked whether he wished to contest any claims made on the record, Harbour said: "Stories are complex and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience."

Allen, in a separate interview with Vogue, had clarified that while the album was inspired by real events, it was not entirely factual.

"There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel," she said.

Harbour also addressed reports that his "Stranger Things" co-star Millie Bobby Brown had filed a bullying and harassment claim against him, calling the timing of those reports "weird" and denying any serious falling out between the two.

"You'll see more of me and Millie – 10 years wasn't enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me," he said.

"I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years – you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements … It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things," he added.

The actor will next be seen in action comedy "Violent Night 2", in which he will reprise his role as Santa Claus.

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