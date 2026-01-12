Dhurandhar’s FA9LA rapper Flipperachi to perform live in India for the first time. Here are the details
On Sunday, it was announced that Flipperachi will come to India to perform his first show in the country. His debut show has been locked for March 14, 2026.
Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi’s song Fa9la is officially on India’s playlist ever since it featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and picturised on Akshaye Khanna. Now, riding high on all that buzz, the rapper is ready to bring the vibe to India. He has announced his first-ever show in the country, with Bengaluru becoming the spot for his tour’s opening act.
Flipperachi announces India tour
On Sunday, it was announced that Flipperachi will soon come to India to perform his first show in the country. His debut show has been locked for March 14, 2026.
Flipperachi will perform at UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru. The update was shared on the official handle of the rapper’s Instagram page.
The caption of the post read, “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement.”
Going by the image shared alongside the announcement, Flipperachi is also expected to reveal more dates for his India tour in the coming days.
As soon as the update went live, social media erupted with excitement, with fans flooding comment sections, thrilled about the rapper finally bringing his act to the country. “Waiting for u ….I will be there,” one posted, with another sharing, “Mumbai Ahmedabad jaipur come n rock here.”
“Wow ! Roll out the red carpet,” one posted. Another shared, “Awesome”, with one mentioning, “Can’t wait.”
“There’s no denying that your track has gone viral across India and beyond.
But apart from the words “khus khus”, people don’t yet have much to hold on to in terms of your body of work. I mean well, but you’ll need to be very clear about how you plan to meet the expectations of an Indian audience that tends to demand more depth and consistency,” one wrote.
Flipperachi gets popular in India
Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, has gained popularity in India after his song featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has been a huge success at the box office. The song was the background score for Akshaye’s entry to a crucial gathering in the film. The song was originally released last year and amassed 7 million views on YouTube. After the song went viral, with many using it on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, Jio and Ranveer Singh released the film version on social media and YouTube.
Speaking with India Today recently, Flipperachi shared whether another song of his will be part of Dhurandhar 2.
“I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something. I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes,” he added. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.