Dhurandhar’s FA9LA rapper Flipperachi to perform live in India for the first time. Here are the details

Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi’s song Fa9la is officially on India’s playlist ever since it featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and picturised on Akshaye Khanna. Now, riding high on all that buzz, the rapper is ready to bring the vibe to India. He has announced his first-ever show in the country, with Bengaluru becoming the spot for his tour’s opening act. Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, has gained popularity in India after his song featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar,

Flipperachi announces India tour On Sunday, it was announced that Flipperachi will soon come to India to perform his first show in the country. His debut show has been locked for March 14, 2026.

Flipperachi will perform at UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru. The update was shared on the official handle of the rapper’s Instagram page.

The caption of the post read, “First India show date announced! We’re excited to be in Bengaluru on March 14 at @un40fam! More dates to be added soon. Which city should we stop in? Drop your city in the comments! For booking inquiries in India, contact our exclusive booking agent: @rebellionmanagement.”

Going by the image shared alongside the announcement, Flipperachi is also expected to reveal more dates for his India tour in the coming days.