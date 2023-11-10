Did Harry Styles get a buzz cut? The British singer breaks internet with new haircut

A viral picture of Harry Styles surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a frenzy among fans. The image revealed that Harry had undergone a drastic transformation, seemingly sporting a buzz cut while attending a U2 concert in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell. Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Harry's House" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

The photo, though unclear and heavily zoomed in, set off a wave of panic among Harries, who expressed their shock through memes and gifs.

The original tweet, shared by pop culture experts Deux Moi, has mysteriously disappeared, leaving fans eager for the truth about Harry's alleged haircut.

One fan voiced their concern, stating, "This isn’t funny guys. Is the Harry Styles buzz cut real or not?"

Deux Moi took to Instagram stories to address the situation and provide clarity after the original picture vanished.

When a follower demanded, 'Post the full pic of Harry!!', they responded, "You guys are driving me crazy with this. There’s a picture posted in the subscriber-only highlight or the picture is now all over TikTok and Twitter. That is the only picture; he is not bald, he cut his hair. The picture is from the YouTube concert. It’s not an old picture that’s been photoshopped."

According to Deux Moi, the buzz cut rumors are true, confirming that Harry did indeed cut his hair into a buzz cut, though he is not completely bald, offering a bit of solace to distraught fans.

The concert in question allegedly took place at U2's Las Vegas performance on October 13, 2023, where Harry was reportedly accompanied by his girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Mad head fans of the British singer find themselves in mourning as their beloved star has parted ways with his iconic mane, opting for a buzz cut.

For many within his dedicated fanbase, Harry's renowned locks are an integral part of his appeal, immortalized even in the portrait painted by artist David Hockney, displayed proudly in the National Portrait Gallery.

Speculation about Styles' new hairstyle had been circulating, gaining traction when a grainy photo from a U2 concert in Las Vegas seemed to confirm the buzz cut.

In response, one distressed fan pleaded, "Lord, please help me in these difficult times," while sharing what appeared to be confirmation of Styles' drastic transformation into a "buzz cut."

One user speculated in her witty comment that the British singer's buzz cut might be inspired by recent Beckham's documentary series on Netflix, where Becks bald look was prominently shown.

Despite reassurances that the former One Direction member still looks good with the new haircut, the loss of his once side-swept locks left fans deeply affected, transforming the entire ordeal into an instant meme.

