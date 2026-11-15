Diljit Dosanjh says attempts were made to stop his Indore concert but he did not back out: ‘Nobody can stop us from coming here’

Diljit Dosanjh put up a spectacular concert in Indore on November 15. The singer has now shared a clip on Instagram where he claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear.

Diljit Dosanjh quoted a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori.

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The singer was referring to a notice that was issued ahead of the show, putting restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children. The District Child Protection Officer had directed the venue management to ensure that four songs are not played during the event.

What Diljit said on stage

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During his performance, Diljit interacted with thousands of attendees and said, “Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today.”

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out. Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai." {{/usCountry}}

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Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned in Indore?

According to NDTV report, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities have expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management has been asked to make sure these songs are not part of Diljit's performance.

The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”

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The court had further noted, "These songs affect the children of impressionable age." It had directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

The latest directive came after Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar filed a complaint on November 1. He was also a petitioner in the 2019 case and approached the authorities seeking action against the four songs. He requested that Dosanjh not perform them “even with twisted lyrics,” referring to the High Court order and the Centre's anti-addiction initiatives.

The authorities, however, have made it clear that the notice currently covers only the four songs. Copies have been sent to the Indore collector, the sub-divisional officer (revenue), the joint director of the Women and Child Development Department and the Vijay Nagar police station.

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Speaking about the instructions, District Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha told ANI, “A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children.”

Diljit's Delhi concert also faced security concerns

The Indore controversy comes shortly after the singer's Delhi concert faced its own set of challenges. On October 21, Delhi Police initially refused permission for the show, citing security concerns, specific threat inputs and arrangements required during the festive season. Diljit Dosanjh eventually performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.