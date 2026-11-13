Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpse of Latin Grammys 2026 performance with ‘big brother’ Daddy Yankee as they set the stage on fire with Pokito

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee on a global crossover track titled Pokito. Released on October 30, the song brought the two artists together on stage at the Latin Grammys 2026, where their performance sparked a frenzy on social media. Diljit has now shared a glimpse of their performance at the prestigious event.

Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpse of his performance with Daddy Yankee at Latin Grammys

Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee perform together at Latin Grammys.

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On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram to share a video of their performance. He was seen singing his Punjabi verse from Pokito, while Daddy Yankee performed his Spanish verse, with the two later sharing the stage. The audience could be seen cheering for the duo. Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Punjabis have arrived at the Latin Grammys! Oye, Punjabi will be spoken on every stage in the world. May God bless us! A shoutout to big brother @daddyyankee Thank you for bringing two cultures together on one stage. A shoutout to @latingrammys for having us!”

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{{^usCountry}} The internet couldn't get enough of their performance, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "This is sick." Another commented, "What a song, loved it!" A fan wrote, "Omg!! what a mix of rhythms. Love Punjabi music and Puerto Ricans!" Another commented, "Yankee Jatt", while one fan called it the "Best crossover of the year". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet couldn't get enough of their performance, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "This is sick." Another commented, "What a song, loved it!" A fan wrote, "Omg!! what a mix of rhythms. Love Punjabi music and Puerto Ricans!" Another commented, "Yankee Jatt", while one fan called it the "Best crossover of the year". {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about his collaboration with Diljit on the Latin Grammys red carpet, Daddy Yankee told the media, "It means a lot. I want to thank Diljit; he did a great job. I think Punjabi and Reggaeton are like cousins. I always felt like that. The collaboration has been amazing; I want to thank everyone who has been supporting the record. It's like one of the craziest things like music makes sense when the cultures collide."

All about Daddy Yankee and Diljit Dosanjh's song

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Pokito is a Punjabi-Spanish track that brings together two distinct musical styles, blending Diljit's Punjabi vocals and bhangra influences with Daddy Yankee's signature reggaeton sound. The song features the recurring Spanish phrase ‘Poquito a poquito’, which translates to ‘little by little’. Directed by Stillz, the music video celebrates both cultures through vibrant visuals, including references to Punjabi traditions and Latin urban culture. The song is part of Daddy Yankee's 15-track album La Postal.

About Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming shows

Diljit will perform in Indore on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour. He will also perform in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow before concluding the India leg of his tour in Chandigarh on December 6. He is also set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027.