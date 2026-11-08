Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert faces restrictions as authorities ban Patiala Peg, 5 Taara and two other songs

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Indore has run into fresh trouble, with the district's child protection authorities asking organisers to keep four of his songs out of the setlist. The singer is scheduled to perform in the city on November 15 as part of his Aura India Tour, but a notice issued ahead of the show has put restrictions on some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children.

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The concert will be held at C-21 Mall, where children above the age of five are also allowed to attend. The District Child Protection Officer has directed the venue management to ensure that four songs are not played during the event. Neither Diljit nor his team have an issued any response to the instructions or ban so far.

Which Diljit Dosanjh songs have been banned in Indore?

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According to NDTV report, the notice, issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, names four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. The authorities have expressed concern that the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management has been asked to make sure these songs are not part of Diljit's performance.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice also refers to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing cases largely related to noise pollution, the court had expressed concern about the growing use of lyrics that celebrate alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.” {{/usCountry}}

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The court had further noted, "These songs affect the children of impressionable age." It had directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

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What prompted the authorities to issue the notice?

The latest directive came after Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar filed a complaint on November 1. He was also a petitioner in the 2019 case and approached the authorities seeking action against the four songs. He requested that Dosanjh not perform them “even with twisted lyrics,” referring to the High Court order and the Centre's anti-addiction initiatives.

His complaint also raised questions about the safety of children at the concert. He asked the authorities to stop the singer from inviting children on stage, pointing out that sound levels at live shows often exceed 120 decibels. He also expressed concern that rapidly flashing lights “can trigger seizures in children.”

Panditrao raised an objection to Diljit's stage costumes as well. He requested that the singer not wear “two crisscrossed silver bullet belts (also known as bandoliers) or dummy metallic silver cartridges over his chest.” According to his complaint, these “will symbolise the gun gesture which is violent in nature” and “might instigate the audience to behave in a violent manner.”

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The authorities, however, have made it clear that the notice currently covers only the four songs. Copies have been sent to the Indore collector, the sub-divisional officer (revenue), the joint director of the Women and Child Development Department and the Vijay Nagar police station.

Speaking about the instuctions, District Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha told ANI, “A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children.”

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Diljit Dosanjh says he will perform in Indore as planned

Despite the controversy, Diljit Dosanjh has no plans to cancel his Indore concert. The singer, who recently opened his Aura Tour in Delhi, has confirmed that he will be in the city on November 15. Reacting to reports about possible trouble surrounding the event, he said, “I will visit Indore on 15th of November. I will have poha first after visiting Indore. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on 15th November.” He also addressed reports of a possible security threat, saying, “I have heard in the news that there will be some ‘sankat’. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who we are?”

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His comments come after three private schools in Indore received emails threatening a bomb blast at the concert. The messages also warned schools against sending children to the event. Bomb disposal teams carried out searches following the threat but found no explosives. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the email appeared to be an attempt to create panic and disrupt normal activities.

Diljit's Delhi concert also faced security concerns

The Indore controversy comes shortly after the singer's Delhi concert faced its own set of challenges. On October 21, Delhi Police initially refused permission for the show, citing security concerns, specific threat inputs and arrangements required during the festive season. Diljit Dosanjh eventually performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.