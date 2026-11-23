Singer Guru Randhawa is set to return to the stage after a three-year hiatus with his upcoming concert in Delhi. The Sirra Era Live in Concert performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium also celebrates the singer’s 13-year journey in the music industry. He recently became the first Indian to perform on the main stage of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the world’s largest dance music festivals, where he shared the stage with Steve Aoki. But a big-scale India concert is something that the singer hasn't done in three years.

Guru Randhawa is set to return to live perfomances after three years in December. more less

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As the singer prepares to deliver his biggest live show in years, Guru talks to Hindustan Times about the time away from the stage, Sirra, handling controversies, and what it feels like to be back.

You've described this concert as a homecoming. Is this you going back to your roots?

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This is often misunderstood as mere nostalgia, and it isn't just that. When I say homecoming, I mean returning to the exact place where my relationship with an audience began. I started with small performances in rooms where you could see every single face. That’s where I learned the most important rule of this job: a song isn't finished until someone sings it back to you. Delhi and Punjab gave me that platform. What's different now is that I'm not the boy who first walked into those rooms. Thirteen years on, I've experienced enormous highs and some very quiet, difficult stretches. Walking into a stadium for the first time in my career, in the very city that watched me grow, is a way of closing a loop.

You've been away from live performances for three years. What made you step away?

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{{^usCountry}} Around 2023, I was standing in an arena surrounded by thousands of people, and it felt like the dream I'd had as a boy from Punjab had fully come true. Then life changed. I went through a personally challenging time, and some of it was lonely and scary in a way that's incredibly hard to explain when you're someone people only see on a stage or a screen. I had planned a brief break from touring, but it became longer and more deeply personal than anticipated. I won't pretend otherwise. What I can say is that being away from the spotlight forced me to rebuild. Then what made you feel you were ready to return? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2023, I was standing in an arena surrounded by thousands of people, and it felt like the dream I'd had as a boy from Punjab had fully come true. Then life changed. I went through a personally challenging time, and some of it was lonely and scary in a way that's incredibly hard to explain when you're someone people only see on a stage or a screen. I had planned a brief break from touring, but it became longer and more deeply personal than anticipated. I won't pretend otherwise. What I can say is that being away from the spotlight forced me to rebuild. Then what made you feel you were ready to return? {{/usCountry}}

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I kept releasing music and working on my craft, and 2025 marked a brand-new chapter for me as an independent artist. But I realised something vital was missing. A song online is just a conversation with a screen; I missed hearing a stadium sing a line back to me. I received offers to return to the stage along the way, but I refused to come back with just any ordinary show. If I was going to face a crowd again after this long, it had to be something built from scratch that felt like a real gratitude show.

When you haven't performed for large crowds for three years, do you ever doubt if the audience still misses you as much as you miss them?

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Honestly, it’s less about doubt and more about genuine anticipation. A lot happens in three years, new artists break out, tastes evolve, and online attention moves fast. So naturally, you feel those pre-show butterflies. I’ve learned to view those nerves as a positive thing, though. They remind me that a real connection is something you earn every time you step on stage, and I love that challenge. What fills me with confidence is how close fans have stayed. I continue to get messages from people who appreciate my songs and share how they’ve become an integral part of their lives. That proves our bond isn't tied to how often I’m on stage; it’s built to last.

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Sirra landed you in a legal controversy. A line in the song was called offensive to a certain community, leading to a legal notice. Looking back, would you have written or released that lyric differently?

Because this is currently a legal matter before the courts, I need to respect that process and refrain from discussing the case itself. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already stayed the criminal proceedings. But as a writer, my heart was always in the right place. I come from this culture, and the absolute last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect anyone’s faith or community. I said that from day one, and I responded to the legal notice in that exact spirit. When you write from instinct, using the colloquial language you grew up speaking, you don't always realise a phrase might carry a different weight for someone else. That’s been a massive lesson in humility for me.

Do you feel Punjabi pop has become too predictable? How can that formula be broken?

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When a specific sound works, the industry rushes to copy it. Soon the beats, the hook structures, and even the video concepts begin to blur together. Streaming algorithms reward what is safe and immediately catchy, so genuine risk-taking gets punished early on. The way out, I think, is to return to what makes Punjabi music inherently special rather than chasing what's trending. That means embracing folk instruments, real storytelling, regional dialects and live arrangements, not just a digital loop with a vocal thrown on top. It also requires artists to be brave enough to release music that might not chart in its very first week.

Do you think the independent music scene in India is finally strong enough for artists to survive without Bollywood?

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It's significantly stronger than it used to be, and my own shift toward independent music in 2025 is exactly why I feel so optimistic. YouTube, streaming platforms, and social media mean an artist can reach millions of listeners without needing a Bollywood film to back them up. You get to own more of your work, make faster creative decisions and speak directly to your fanbase. But I'd be painting a false picture if I said the industry has it all figured out. Streaming payouts remain incredibly modest. For the vast majority of Indian artists, the primary source of income is still live touring. The ecosystem surrounding independent music, like better royalty structures, dedicated venues, and fairer deals with major streaming platforms, still needs to catch up.

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Guru Randhawa will now perform in India for the first time in three years. His homecoming show, Sirra Era Live in Concert, is on December 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi.