‘Loss of my nephew is devastating’: Honey Singh pens emotional post after Vidit Auluck's death in Jalandhar car crash

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew, Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Sunday morning, November 1. The accident also claimed the life of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar. The two were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley at around 3 am. Honey Singh also shared a deeply personal message on social media, expressing his grief over losing his nephew.

Honey Singh shares heartbreaking message

Honey Singh suffers family tragedy as nephew Vidit Auluck dies in fatal Jalandhar road accident.

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The rapper took to his Instagram stories to confirm the loss and share what he was going through. Remembering his nephew, Honey Singh wrote, “It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew Is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck.”

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Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, who owns the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. Aarav was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. Both families are now dealing with the sudden loss of their sons.

Honey Singh via Instagram stories.

How the accident happened

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{{^usCountry}} The accident took place on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to Mid-Day, the Volkswagen carrying Vidit and Aarav Talwar was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. The impact proved fatal for both friends, who died at the spot. There were three other people in the car, all of whom survived and reportedly returned home after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident took place on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to Mid-Day, the Volkswagen carrying Vidit and Aarav Talwar was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it crashed into a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. The impact proved fatal for both friends, who died at the spot. There were three other people in the car, all of whom survived and reportedly returned home after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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Police were informed about the crash at around 3 am and reached the spot shortly afterwards. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary confirmed the development. The tractor-trolley had reportedly been left on the flyover by sanitation workers who were cleaning the area and collecting garbage when the car rammed into it.

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An investigation was initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the accident. However, according to reports, the families decided against pursuing further legal action. The bodies were later handed over to the families for the last rites.

Honey Singh's new music

On the work front, Honey Singh's recent track God Style was a high-energy number. The song was written by Hommie Dilliwala, while he handled its music production and composition. Earlier in August, he had also released Moonlight with Priceless, a party track that added to his recent string of releases. His other songs this year included Jawani Iraqi with Simar Kaur and Rawme Hooda, and Body Roll, featuring Nora Fatehi.