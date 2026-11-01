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‘Loss of my nephew is devastating’: Honey Singh pens emotional post after Vidit Auluck's death in Jalandhar car crash

The two were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley at around 3 am.

Published on: Nov 1, 2026, 17:42:30 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew, Vidit Auluck, who was killed in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Sunday morning, November 1. The accident also claimed the life of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar. The two were reportedly returning from a birthday celebration when their car crashed into a stationary tractor-trolley at around 3 am. Honey Singh also shared a deeply personal message on social media, expressing his grief over losing his nephew.

Honey Singh shares heartbreaking message

Honey Singh suffers family tragedy as nephew Vidit Auluck dies in fatal Jalandhar road accident.
Honey Singh suffers family tragedy as nephew Vidit Auluck dies in fatal Jalandhar road accident.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories to confirm the loss and share what he was going through. Remembering his nephew, Honey Singh wrote, “It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew Is Devastating. Bhole nath mehr Mehr Mehr @dineshauluck.”

Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, who owns the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. Aarav was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. Both families are now dealing with the sudden loss of their sons.

Honey Singh via Instagram stories.

How the accident happened

Police were informed about the crash at around 3 am and reached the spot shortly afterwards. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary confirmed the development. The tractor-trolley had reportedly been left on the flyover by sanitation workers who were cleaning the area and collecting garbage when the car rammed into it.

An investigation was initiated to establish the circumstances leading to the accident. However, according to reports, the families decided against pursuing further legal action. The bodies were later handed over to the families for the last rites.

Honey Singh's new music

On the work front, Honey Singh's recent track God Style was a high-energy number. The song was written by Hommie Dilliwala, while he handled its music production and composition. Earlier in August, he had also released Moonlight with Priceless, a party track that added to his recent string of releases. His other songs this year included Jawani Iraqi with Simar Kaur and Rawme Hooda, and Body Roll, featuring Nora Fatehi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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