Honey Singh, rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani attend event holding hands; fans call her 'Bhabi Ji'. Watch

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh attended an event with his rumoured girlfriend-model Tina Thadani recently. Several of their videos and pictures were shared online by fan accounts on Tuesday. In the clips, Honey and Tina walked inside the venue holding hands. The rapper was also seen telling Tina something as they walked. (Also Read | Internet is convinced Honey Singh is dating model Tina Thadani; see 'conclusive evidence' shared on Reddit)

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. The duo sat next to each other at the event and laughed as well as shared conversations in a few pictures.

For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. He also wore black shoes and dark sunglasses. Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels. She also carried a small matching bag.

Fans dropped comments on the posts. A person said, "Ohh paaji new gf, sahi hai (New girlfriend, great)." "He at least started looking like old Honey Singh now," read a comment. "Are bhabiji (Oh sister-in-law)," said another fan. "Lovely couple," wrote an Instagram user.

Tina was part of Honey's recent song Paris Ka Trip. Sung by Millind Gaba and Honey, the music video featured Tina and Mariana Loaiza. Earlier this year, speaking with ETimes, the rapper had spoken about the inspiration behind his song Together Forever, “It’s because I am in love again. I And I have written this song for her only. My entire upcoming album Honey 3.0 is about romance and dance. So that entire album is dedicated to the girl who is currently in my life. It is she who gave me the name Honey 3.0.”

Though he didn't name her, he had also said, “She is really beautiful and out of this world. She is a beautiful human being as well. She accepted me despite knowing everything about my past. So I am really glad that she is in my life right now. I wasn’t happy for a long time, there was a sadness in my eyes. But now I am really happy, enjoying life, and being really romantic.”

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Last year, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against Honey in a New Delhi court. As per Times Now Hindi, Honey paid ₹1 crore as alimony to Shalini. She had earlier demanded ₹20 crore in alimony.

