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In 2014, Aretha Franklin left a handwritten will in her couch; a jury upheld it in 2023, and a judge awarded her $1.1M Michigan home to son Kecalf

A handwritten note found in a couch notebook was ruled Aretha Franklin’s valid will, shifting ownership of her Michigan home and a family’s future.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026, 12:30:50 IST
By HT US Desk
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It took a Michigan jury less than an hour to rule that a handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was her valid will. The July 2023 verdict in Pontiac, Michigan, marked a major turn in a dispute that had divided the Queen of Soul’s sons over their mother’s estate, according to The Associated Press.

FILE - Aretha Franklin died in 2018 without a formal typewritten will. In 2023, a jury chose a handwritten document dated 2014 over an earlier version, siding with sons Kecalf and Edward. The documents differed on executors and conditions for inheritance, while both provided for the sons to share music-related income. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
FILE - Aretha Franklin died in 2018 without a formal typewritten will. In 2023, a jury chose a handwritten document dated 2014 over an earlier version, siding with sons Kecalf and Edward. The documents differed on executors and conditions for inheritance, while both provided for the sons to share music-related income. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Franklin, the global star behind “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect,” died in 2018 at age 76 without a formal, typewritten will. That year, a niece searching Franklin’s suburban Detroit home for records discovered two handwritten documents with scribbles and difficult-to-decipher passages. One, dated 2010, was kept in a locked cabinet. The other, dated 2014, was tucked inside a notebook among the couch cushions, the AP reported.

Why the couch note mattered

At trial, lawyers for sons Kecalf and Edward Franklin argued that the 2014 document should take precedence over the 2010 version, regardless of where it was found. Attorney Charles McKelvie told jurors that a will left on a kitchen counter could still be legally valid. Another lawyer, Craig Smith, pointed to the document’s opening line, displayed on four large posters in the courtroom: “This is my will.”

Deep Dive

Can a handwritten will be valid in Michigan?

Yes. The article says a handwritten will can qualify under Michigan law if it is written, dated and signed by the person making it. Franklin’s 2014 document was handwritten and the jury found that she had signed it.

Why did Aretha Franklin’s 2014 handwritten will take precedence over her 2010 will?

Her sons Kecalf and Edward argued that the later document should govern, while Ted White II supported the 2010 version. The jury sided with the 2014 document after finding Franklin had signed it; it did not treat where the papers were stored as decisive.

Did the jury’s decision settle how all of Aretha Franklin’s properties would be divided?

No. The will verdict did not resolve every estate issue. In November 2023, a judge awarded Franklin’s Bloomfield Hills home to Kecalf and his children, while other properties were allocated or set to be sold and shared.
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The proceedings also revealed tensions within the family. Smith alleged that White wanted to disinherit his two brothers, although the dispute centered on which handwritten will should govern the estate, not on a complete exclusion of the other sons from all inheritance. Kecalf sat near White during the trial, but the two reportedly did not speak. Outside the courtroom, Kecalf said he loved his brother. After the verdict, he expressed relief that the family could move forward with Franklin’s wishes recognized.

A Michigan jury ruled in under an hour that a handwritten 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was her valid will. The decision favored sons Kecalf and Edward over Ted White, who backed an earlier version, and helped resolve a dispute over the singer’s estate.

Will's content and what happened afterward

A pretrial AP report explained why the handwritten document could carry legal weight despite its informal appearance. Under Michigan law, a handwritten will can be valid if it meets the applicable requirements. Pat Simasko, a professor of elder law at Michigan State University College of Law, explained that a handwritten document can qualify when it is written, dated, and signed by the person making the will. Simasko described the family dispute as a war.

The two documents differed in several important ways. The 2010 version named White and Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, as co-executors. In the 2014 version, White’s name was crossed out, and Kecalf’s was written in its place. The older document also required Kecalf and Edward to take business classes and obtain a certificate or degree to benefit from the estate, a condition absent from the later version. Both documents appeared to provide for the four sons to share income from Franklin’s music and copyrights.

The jury’s decision did not settle every issue involving the estate. In November 2023, more than four months after the verdict, a Michigan judge awarded Franklin’s principal residence in Bloomfield Hills to Kecalf and his children. The property was valued at $1.1 million when Franklin died in 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times. That figure reflects its value at the time of her death, not a verified current market valuation.

White was allocated a Detroit property that had been sold for $300,000, entitling him to the proceeds, while Edward received another parcel of land. A fourth property, which was not mentioned in the will, was to be sold, with the proceeds divided among all four sons, including Clarence, who was not involved in the legal dispute.

Franklin’s estate illustrates how competing documents and unclear arrangements can lead to years of litigation among relatives. Keeping an updated, properly executed will and making sure the relevant people know where to find it can help families avoid disputes over a loved one’s final wishes.

 
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HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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