Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s mission to help reduce hunger in Nashville advanced to a new level in January 2026, when the second free grocery store, The Store, opened its doors on the campus of TriStar Centennial Medical Center. The opening was initially announced back in August 2024 by the couple, who pledged the first $1 million toward the $5 million required for the construction and maintenance of the store, according to The Tennessean.

Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s nonprofit opened a second free grocery store at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in January 2026. Nearly three times the size of its Belmont location, the new site aims to serve more families facing food insecurity, with continued donations and volunteers essential to its operation. (Instagram/@TheStore) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The store’s account of events from January 19, 2026, describes how there was last-minute hustle just before the new site opened its doors for the very first customer. The final inspection had not been completed a week before the scheduled opening, and postponing the launch was considered. However, after contractors worked overtime and the city teams assisted in organizing the inspection process, the organization was handed the keys to the site on January 12, and the ribbon-cutting took place on January 14, with the first customer entering the site just after that.

A bigger site due to rising demand

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

This gave the team and the volunteers only two days to convert an empty building into a store. According to The Store, over those two days, contractors, city inspectors, staff, and volunteers each removed one of the hurdles before the site could open.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} WSMV reported that the new site is located on the ground floor of TriStar Centennial’s B Garage at 311 23rd Ave. N. In its January 14 report, WSMV cited a 40% increase in the number of Nashville families experiencing food insecurity over the previous year. The Belmont University location served about 2,200 families in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} WSMV reported that the new site is located on the ground floor of TriStar Centennial’s B Garage at 311 23rd Ave. N. In its January 14 report, WSMV cited a 40% increase in the number of Nashville families experiencing food insecurity over the previous year. The Belmont University location served about 2,200 families in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to WSMV, the new store is nearly three times the size of the Belmont location and will allow The Store to more than double the number of families it serves while reaching those on the waiting list at the original Belmont University location. The expanded facility also has greater storage capacity, additional volunteer space, and emergency clothing supplies. WSMV quoted hospital president Tom Ozburn as saying that access to food and clothing can help prevent patients from returning to the hospital. The partnership will bring grocery assistance closer to patients and families who may need support after receiving medical care.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Founded to offer people choice and dignity, The Store has grown from a disaster-relief initiative into a grocery program serving about 7,000 people annually. Its second Nashville location adds space and capacity, with continued community support needed to keep both sites operating.

A grocery shopping experience based on choice

The concept behind it is to imitate a regular grocery store shopping experience rather than hand out pre-packed food supplies. People are provided with a chance to shop for fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meats, and pantry items. Volunteers assist shoppers, check them out, and help carry groceries. The Store describes its concept as providing people with choice and preserving their dignity amid financial trouble. The store relies on referrals from nonprofits and government agencies to connect people in crisis with groceries and other assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Southern Living described the range of items available at The Store, including household goods, diapers, pet food, fresh flowers, and groceries. It reported that customers typically shop every two weeks for an average period of 18 months. The publication also reported that The Store has grown from an initiative intended to serve 100 families annually to helping approximately 7,000 people each year, with referrals from more than 80 nonprofit partners.

The Store's first location opened at Belmont University on March 12, 2020, according to Southern Living. It opened after five years of hard work by the founders and their partners. In the beginning, it focused on disaster relief and deliveries, which helped shape its future operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Opening the second store does not eliminate the pressure on the program. Although the additional space is expected to help address the waiting list, operating two locations requires a steady supply of food, donations, and volunteers. WSMV reported that The Store would need 275 volunteers each week to operate both sites and had already involved more than 3,100 volunteers in 2025. Williams-Paisley also said the expansion would require continued financial contributions to purchase food. The program's ability to serve more families will depend on maintaining the community support and resources needed to keep both locations running.