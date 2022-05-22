Kanika Kapoor dances to Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani, gives him a kiss at post-wedding party. Watch

Kanika Kapoor’s song Baby Doll was a hit at her and Gautam Hathiramani’s post-wedding party. The singer tied the knot with the businessman in London on Friday. At a party held later, the bride and the groom and the guests danced their hearts out. Also Read| Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are married: Bride and groom wear pastels, pose with Meet Bros' Manmeet. See inside pics

Pictures and videos from the party were shared by the friends of the couple on Instagram. Kanika had worn a shimmery red one-shoulder dress for the function, while Gautam was seen in a blue-coloured shirt paired with black pants. Orhan Awatramani shared videos on Instagram Stories in which Kanika and Gautam were seen dancing Baby Doll with their friends. At one point, their friends carried them on their shoulders as they danced to the song. Kanika grooved to the song and also gave her husband a kiss.

Kanika also shared pictures posted by her friends on her Instagram Stories, one of which showed her with a drink in her hand and another that showed her and Gautam posing with some friends.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani at their wedding reception.

Kanika had shared pictures from her wedding on Saturday, along with a sweet note for her husband. She wrote, “Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet.”

This is the second marriage for Kanika, who had moved to London after getting married to businessman Raj Chandok at the age of 18. She got divorced after a few years and brought up her three kids-- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj by herself. A video she had previously shared from the reception showed her dancing to her song Jugni Ji with her son Yuvraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON