Kanye West says pornography destroyed his family, admits he's addicted to it: 'Hollywood is a giant brothel'

Kanye West has made another explosive comment about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family in his latest Instagram post. The musician later deleted the post, which has become the norm for anything he posts on his social media handles. In the post, Kanye compared Hollywood to a 'brothel' while saying that pornography destroyed his family. Also Read| Kim Kardashian reveals she and Pete Davidson 'inject pimples' together

As per Page Six, Kanye took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a video posted by Victoria Villarroel, former assistant to Kim Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner. Talking about his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Kanye wrote in the post, "Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do." Kim and Kylie shot for Playboy magazine in 2007 and 2019, respectively.

In his post, Kanye added that he is addicted to pornography, which also destroyed his family. He noted that he won't let his and Kim's daughters North West and Chicago West be part of this kind of culture in Hollywood and Instagram. He wrote, "Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

In another post that has now been deleted, Kanye shared screenshots of his messages with an unidentified person, that appeared to be Kim Kardashian. In response to a message that read "Can you please stop," Kanye wrote, "No. We need to talk in person. You don't have say so of where the kids got to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?"

In another screenshot, it appeared that Kim shared a message on behalf of her mother Kris Jenner. It read, "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67-year-old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end." Kanye replied to it, "Y'all don't have say over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."

His messages appeared to be in reference to a disagreement between him and Kim over where their kids go to school. The two share four children-- North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). Kim was married to Kanye for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022.

