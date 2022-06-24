Kim Kardashian reveals she and Pete Davidson 'inject pimples' together, calls it 'major bonding thing'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson, bond over injecting their pimples together. The reality TV star, who recently launched her skincare line SKNN BY KIM, shared that skincare has been a major bonding thing in her relationship with Pete. Also Read| Kim Kardashian says she can ‘eat poop' to look younger, fans ask, 'why would you say that?'

Kim also said that her dermatologist got amused when she and Pete repeatedly appeared together to have their pimples treated and asked them why they always get it at the same time. She also recalled how Pete once put medicine on her pimple after she forgot to do it before going to sleep.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim was asked if Pete gave her any input on her skincare line, to which she replied, "That's like one of our major bonding things. We go to dermatologists together. We inject our pimple together at the same time. The dermatologist was like 'Alright this is contagious. You guys always have pimples at the same time.'"

She further recalled a skincare-related gesture that Pete did for her. She said, "I knew it was special when I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep.' Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face. He put it on in my sleep. Such a gentleman!"

Meanwhile, Kim shared that her ex-husband Kanye West also played a large role in the launch of her skincare line, and came up with the brand name, packaging and visual identity. She revealed on her Instagram Stories, "My creative process wouldn’t have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye. He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willo [Perron] and we came up with the new name. That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did — just like Skims.”

Kim was married to Kanye for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022. She confirmed her relationship with Pete a few days later by sharing pictures of them together on her Instagram account.

