Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is married! Miley married musician Maxx Morando on Saturday, November 21, at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news. The singer is yet to share an official post on her social media about her special day.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando at the premiere for the film Avatar: Fire and Ash, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 1, 2025. (REUTERS) more less

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The report added that Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were in attendance at the wedding. Deuxmoi shared pictures from the intimate ceremony, giving a sneak peek into Miley's wedding dress. The singer wiped away tears as she said, ‘I do’ in a stunning white gown, as Maxx gave an emotional speech. He was seen reading from a paper as he stood in front of Miley on their big day.

About their relationship

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The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer were first romantically linked in December 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Miley's holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. In April 2022, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing while out in West Hollywood.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple sparked engagement rumours in 2025 when they walked the red carpet together for the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles. Her song Dream As One is featured in the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple sparked engagement rumours in 2025 when they walked the red carpet together for the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles. Her song Dream As One is featured in the movie. {{/usCountry}}

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Miley, 33, and Maxx, 27, posed for pictures together on the red carpet with the singer flaunting her diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. The ring which is set in a thick gold band was front and center in every shot. Later, Miley also confirmed the news to People, saying she is very happy in this phase of her life.

When asked about her engagement, she shared that she was "astounded" about taking this next step in her relationship with Maxx, who plays drums for the band Liily.

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"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," she said.

The couple has been together since 2022, after meeting on a blind date. Maxx proposed to her with a custom-made, cushion-cut engagement ring. Here's everything we know about the stunning jewellery piece.

How much does Miley Cyrus's engagement ring cost?

On December 3, jewellery influencer Julia Chafe shared a video talking in length about the details that went into making Miley Cyrus's engagement ring. Per her video, the engagement ring allegedly costs $150,000 (approximately ₹1,34,83,350).

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Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019.