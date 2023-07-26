‘No iPhone, only Galaxy’ SUGA steals the show at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event!

As the brand ambassador of Samsung, SUGA of BTS participated in Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Unpacked event. Today, Samsung unveiled its new foldable smartphone series in Seoul for the first time. SUGA as the brand ambassador of Samsung Electronics

According to The Korea Herald, an industry official said, “Suga will attend the event as a guest, but he will not be performing on the stage.”

Another source revealed, “Samsung put considerable efforts into inviting Suga to its first Unpacked event on its home turf.”

“Since the upcoming event means more to the firm, Suga’s presence is expected to make the event more special,” the source added.

SUGA also teased his appearance at the event on his Instagram account.

Right from the start, SUGA was the star of the event as an advert featuring the idol was shown. Dressed in his Valentino suit, the BTS member looked like a “CEO from a K-Drama” according to the media. Fans were excited to see pictures of him sitting next to the brand executives.

At the event, SUGA proudly showed off his Samsung phone. His fans particularly loved his phone case which read, “D-DAY”.

Of course as the brand ambassador, the spotlight was on the K-Pop celebrity. Yet, SUGA is known for his introverted personality and felt shy with all the attention on him. Fans couldn’t help but fawn over how adorable he looked!

Also Read | BTS Suga and depression: 10 self care lessons by Min Yoongi

Although it was the first time SUGA attended a Samsung event in person, he has shown his support for the company’s products many times. While on his first solo world tour, SUGA displayed his appreciation for Samsung products. At the New Jersey concert in April, he offered to take selfies with his fans–but only with Samsung Galaxy phones.

"If you offer me a phone, please give me only Galaxy. No iPhone."

He also showed off his Galaxy smartphone with his concert tickets while on a livestream. “These are the tour merchandise items. Don’t they fit the Galaxy so well? … Samsung must be smiling now,” he joked.

BTS has been linked to Samsung’s smartphones since 2020 when they launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS edition and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS edition.