Olivia Rodrigo confirms she is ‘ok’ after accidentally falling through trapdoor during Melbourne concert

Olivia Rodrigo recently had a accidental fall through a trapdoor during Melbourne concert. The American singer-songwriter's fans were shocked and worried about her safety during an on-stage mishap. Olivia later took to her Twitter handle to confirm about her well-being. (Also read: Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo among first performers announced) Olivia Rodrigo said she was 'ok' after her accidental fall during live show at Melbourone.(Instagram)

Olivia Rodrigo confirms she is fine after stage fall

Olivia, recently took to her TikTok handle to update her fans and followers about herself post the accidental fall. While reassuring her well-wishers, she wrote, “#subtleforeshadowing.” Her another post read, “I am ok hahaha.” In a video shared on social media, the Obsessed singer was running back and forth on stage when she accidentally fell through a trapdoor. Without skipping a beat, Olivia reassured the audience that she wasn't hurt. “Oh my God, that was fun, I'm ok” she jokingly told the crowd. The singer-actor further said, “Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's all right.”

Olivia resumed exciting the crowd at the concert after getting backup. She asked, “Now, where was I? How's everyone doing tonight, Melbourne?”

Olivia Rodrigo's World Tour

Olivia's The Guts World Tour began with a North American leg in February, followed by the tour's European and subsequent North American legs in the summer.

The Guts World Tour is in support of Olivia's 2023 sophomore album of the same name. The pop-rock LP debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned the singer six Grammy Award nominations, including album of the year. Olivia is set to perform a sold-out show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Thursday.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia, also known as Olivia Isabel Rodrigo shot to fame with starring on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Switching her focus to her music career, Olivia signed with Geffen Records to release her single Drivers License in 2021. The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, making her well-known internationally. Her first studio album Sour was released in May of the same year. It included her second number-one song Good 4 U and earned her three Grammy Awards.