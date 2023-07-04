15 years of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na: Singing Jaane Tu Mera Kya Hai was life-changing for me, says Runaa

Though singer Runaa Rizvii Shivamani made her Bollywood playback debut with Uuf Kya Jaadoo Mohabbat Hai (2004), she considers Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) a “dream come true project”. The voice behind the track Jaane Tu Mera Kya Hai, Shivamani says, “It was the most memorable and life-changing experience for me. Also, singing for the musical genius AR Rahman (composer) sir and having his presence around felt divine. I got to learn so much from him at every step.” Runaa Rizvii Shivamani

A still from the song

Daughter for late ghazal veteran Rajkumar Rizvi, Shivamani goes on to recall an incident while recording the song. “While rehearsing at the studio before the final take, I was learning the antra of the song and the pitch was a little high for me. As soon as Rahman sir noticed that I had to strain my voice to get that right and reach certain notes, he immediately changed the entire antra to suit my scale. It was inspiring to see a genius like him be so sensitive towards a singer.”

AR Rahman

Sharing what she kept in mind while recording the soulful number, Shivamani says, “My baba (father) was my guru. He always insisted on keeping the sur in mind while singing. So, I tried to maintain that besides the emotions and feel of the song. Since the track comes at a point in the film when the heroine realises her love for the hero, I tried to keep that emotion in mind and gave my best shot.”

The return of Jaane Tu Mera Kya Hai

I am looking forward to releasing a contemporary cover version of Jaane Tu Mera Kya Hai this month. I have been working on it for months and I can’t wait to share it with Rahman sir and see what he thinks about it .