Shambhu song: Akshay Kumar sings, dances passionately in devotional track. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar has lent his voice to a devotional track Shambhu. Taking to its YouTube channel on Monday, Times Music shared the music video featuring Akshay. Akshay has sung the Lord Shiva anthem along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar is unrecognisable as he covers himself in mud at Dead Sea) Akshay Kumar in a still from Shambhu song.

Akshay sings Shambhu, dances passionately

In the three-minute-long video, Akshay wore a grey dhoti and a shawl as he sported a messy bun, symbolic tattoos and a nose ring. He danced with a conch shell and a trident. Akshay donned an avatar of Lord Shiva's devotee. He also sported a sacred Tripundra tilak. In the video, Akshay danced as a crowd near him cheered for him. The lyrics of the song has been composed by Abhinav Shekhar.

Akshay talks about the song

Sharing a brief clip on his Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Our divine tribute, #Shambhu, is here for all to experience!" On being a part of the track, Akshay, in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal!"

He added, " For the longest time, I have been a Shiva bhakt (disciple) but lately, my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper. I feel he is the power, he is the love, he is the help we all need, he is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal."

On collaborating with Akshay, Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on this divine musical venture. 'Shambhu' is not just a song; it's an extraordinary blend of audio and cinematic visual experience."

Akshay's upcoming film

Recently, Akshay wrapped up shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will be seen with Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

