Shreya Ghoshal, Sona Mohapatra react to Arijit Singh retiring as playback singer: ‘Why are we treating it like obituary’

None of his predecessors even imagined this path: stepping aside to make space. For himself first, to explore, to create, to sing his own songs on his own terms. And yes, whether intended or not, this will create space for newer voices who today remain scratch singers" on demos... for songs they'll never be allowed to sing," she added.

Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing feels less like an exit and more like an arrival into freedom, authorship and possibility. Not speculating on why. I'm sure the reasons are deeply personal and entirely valid. What matters is the choice.

Singers Shreya Ghoshal , Shilpa Rao and Sona Mohapatra have penned notes after Arijit Singh announced his decision to step away from playback singing. Taking to Instagram, Sona shared a long post asking why people are treating his decision "like an obituary" as he is "making music, not disappearing". She also said that his decision will "create space for newer voices."

Sona on producers trying different singers, choosing Arijit She also wrote about how producers always eventually use Arijit's voice for their films after trying 10 voices. “Let's be honest, this industry thrives on zero-risk formulas. Producers overuse one voice and don’t pay demo singers at all, avoid paying most established ones too, with the carrot of ‘opportunity’ even after two decades of being around, try 10 voices, killing the music director in the exhausting process and then record Arijit and everyone keep an exploitative cycle alive because it’s convenient. Not because it's right," she added.

"So this choice? It's brave. It's generous. It's disruptive in the best way. Big cheer to you, Arijit. May this new road be full of joy, fulfilment and abundant creativity," Sona wrote.

Sona asks why people are treating his decision like an obituary The singer also asked why people are terrified of Arijit "choosing freedom over fear." "And honestly, why are we treating this like an obituary? The man is making music, not disappearing. Why are we so terrified of more flavours, more voices, more imagination? Why do we enjoy a creative famine of just one flavour of ice cream in a store?" she wrote.

"Here's to artists choosing freedom over fear. That's how new eras begin. Here's to the Artist that Arijit is & will become in the coming years. Here's to original music which is not a subset of a film ecosystem but exists and thrives on its own," concluded her note.

She captioned the post, “To @arijitsingh & #India with #Love, I’ve walked the path of putting music out of my own year after year & it’s a very fulfilling & incomparable road. Exhausting also but exhilarating for sure.”