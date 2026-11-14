Sidhu Moose Wala's parents claim music label released Phantom song without authorisation, seek legal action

The release of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song Phantom has landed music label Saga Music in a legal dispute with the late singer's family. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have accused the label of releasing the track without their consent. They claim they had asked Saga Music to hold back the release until the matter was discussed with them, but the label went ahead despite their objection.

What they said in a statement about the music

Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased music row: Parents take legal action against Saga Music over Phantom.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the couple said the label had gone ahead without obtaining the necessary approval from the family. They said, “The song Phantom by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and rights.”

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The singer's parents also had a message for others who may claim to hold the rights to his music. They urged artists, producers and music labels to speak to the family before announcing or releasing any of his songs. They want all matters concerning his recordings, including unreleased material, to be discussed with them first.

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Deep Dive Why are Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents objecting to the release of Phantom? Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur say Saga Music released the song without their permission or authorisation. They say they had asked the label to pause the release and discuss the matter with them. What legal action are Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents taking over Phantom? The couple said they are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy and rights. The article does not specify what legal steps they have filed. What do Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents want labels to do before releasing his music? They have urged artists, producers and music labels to consult the family before announcing or releasing any of his songs. They want matters involving his recordings, including unreleased material, discussed with them first.

His past music issues

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have raised concerns over the release of his music. In August 2022, they went to court to stop the release of Jaandi Vaar, a song featuring Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The family objected to the alleged unauthorised use of the singer's work, name and image. The court subsequently put the release on hold. They also questioned the use of his identity for merchandise and NFT-related rights linked to the song. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have raised concerns over the release of his music. In August 2022, they went to court to stop the release of Jaandi Vaar, a song featuring Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The family objected to the alleged unauthorised use of the singer's work, name and image. The court subsequently put the release on hold. They also questioned the use of his identity for merchandise and NFT-related rights linked to the song. {{/usCountry}}

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A similar issue came up when his track SYL was leaked online before its scheduled release. His parents filed an FIR against unidentified people and urged the producers who had worked with him to not circulate or release any of his recordings, whether completed or unfinished, without consulting the family.

In June 2025, the couple raised another concern, this time over royalties they claimed were due from their son's music. They filed a complaint and later staged a sit-in outside a senior police officer's office, protesting the delay in registering an FIR.

Sidhu Moose Wala's journey in music

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on June 11, 1993, in Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district, Sidhu Moose Wala carved a place for himself in the Punjabi music industry with his distinctive style and powerful lyrics. After studying electrical engineering, he moved to Canada in 2016 and began working towards a career in music. His debut single, G Wagon, was released in 2017.

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He shot to fame with So High, his collaboration with producer Byg Byrd, which soon became a favourite among Punjabi music fans. The song also earned him the Best Lyricist Award at the Brit Asia Music Awards. There was no looking back after that, with tracks such as 47, Levels, The Last Ride and 295 adding to his growing popularity. His music struck a chord with audiences beyond India, particularly among the Punjabi diaspora, and went on to garner billions of views on YouTube.

Apart from music, he also ventured into politics, joining the Congress party and contesting the 2022 Punjab Assembly election from Mansa. He, however, lost the election. On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. He was just 28. According to the police, the singer sustained multiple bullet injuries in the attack and died while being taken to the hospital.