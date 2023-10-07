SUGA joins EXO and (G)I-DLE as the fifth Korean act amassing over 100million streams on Spotify

SUGA, the leader and front-man of the South Korean boy group BTS, has achieved a new milestone on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform. FILE - Suga, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)(AP)

He now ties with EXO and (G)I-DLE as the fifth Korean acts with the most songs over 100 million streams on Spotify, with nine songs each.

SUGA’s solo song ‘The Last’ from his first mixtape ‘Agust D’ reached 100 million streams on Spotify on October 6, 2021. This is his ninth song to surpass this mark, following ‘Daechwita,’ ‘Interlude: Shadow,’ ‘Burn It,’ ‘People,’ ‘Strange,’ ‘What Do You Think?’ ‘So Far Away’ and ‘Agust D.’

Other Korean acts who have more than nine songs over 100 million streams on Spotify are BTS (with 61 songs), BLACKPINK (with 24 songs), IU (with 15 songs), and TWICE (with 10 songs). EXO and (G)I-DLE are tied with SUGA at the fifth place, with nine songs each.

SUGA is known for his rap skills and his involvement in writing, producing, and composing songs for BTS and himself. He debuted as a member of BTS in 2013 and released his first solo mixtape ‘Agust D’ in 2016. He released his second solo mixtape ‘D-2’ in 2020, which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

SUGA’s achievement on Spotify is a testament to his popularity and talent as a solo artist and a member of BTS. He has expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support and love for his music. He has also said that he hopes to inspire people with his songs and share his stories with them.

ALSO READ| BTS' J-Hope shares new pic, talks about handling responsibility in military's special force: ‘Somewhat content'

Previously another BTS member Jimin made history on Spotify with his song 'Like Crazy,' becoming the most streamed Korean solo artist's track ever, boasting an astounding 532 million streams. This accomplishment surpasses 'Solo' by BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Jimin unveiled his debut solo album on March 24, 2023, and distinguished himself as the sole K-Pop artist and Korean soloist whose album enjoyed the longest charting run in 2023.

Jimin has now eclipsed his fellow bandmate, Jungkook, amassing an impressive 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, a remarkable milestone that marks him as the first Korean soloist to achieve this historic feat.