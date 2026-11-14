Vishal Dadlani jokes that Diljit Dosanjh's Case song is the story of his life after Shruti Haasan reveals fondness for Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan and music composer Vishal Dadlani were guests on a recent episode of Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. On their way to the shoot, Shruti spoke about her favourite Punjabi artistes, mentioning Daler Mehndi and Diljit Dosanjh. When she expressed fondness for the latter’s song, Case, Vishal joked that the lyrics felt a little too familiar.

Vishal Dadlani, Shruti Haasan on Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh

Vishal Dadlani joked that the lyrics to Diljit Dosanjh's Case song feel familiar.

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After Neha and Angad picked up Shruti and Vishal from their homes for the episode, they spoke about music on the way to the studio. Expressing just how much she likes Punjabi music, Shruti said, “I am like the hugest Daler Mehndi fan on planet Earth. Like, I love him; you don’t understand. Tunak Tunak Tun is my favourite song.” Vishal added, “I think, globally speaking, that song is one of India’s biggest exports,” and the actor called it ‘timeless’. When Neha expressed surprise at this, the composer said, “Bigger than Diljit, bigger than Aujla, bigger than everything. It’s everywhere.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shruti also spoke about liking everything from classy to trashy Punjabi music. When Vishal asked her who her favourite was from the current lot, she said, “Diljit. I like Diljit. I like his song Case.” The composer, who was unfamiliar with the song, asked more about it, when Angad chimed in and sang, “Case chalda, case chalda. (A court/police case is in progress).” Vishal then cracked everyone in the car up by saying, “This is the story of my life.” He even insisted, “I’ve felt that.” Vishal Dadlani’s legal troubles in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shruti also spoke about liking everything from classy to trashy Punjabi music. When Vishal asked her who her favourite was from the current lot, she said, “Diljit. I like Diljit. I like his song Case.” The composer, who was unfamiliar with the song, asked more about it, when Angad chimed in and sang, “Case chalda, case chalda. (A court/police case is in progress).” Vishal then cracked everyone in the car up by saying, “This is the story of my life.” He even insisted, “I’ve felt that.” Vishal Dadlani’s legal troubles in the past {{/usCountry}}

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Vishal once ran into legal trouble over a 2016 tweet about the Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar after a speech at the Haryana State Legislative Assembly. An FIR was filed against the composer and activist Tehseen Poonawalla. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later quashed the criminal case against them in 2019 but imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh each. In 2025, the Supreme Court set aside the order, stating that ‘courts are not meant for moral policing’, according to an IE report. Over the years, Vishal has faced criticism multiple times for some of his posts on X (formerly Twitter).

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Vishal most recently composed the full album for the 2025 Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Shekhar Ravjiani. Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie last year. She will soon play key roles in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.