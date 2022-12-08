Watch Honey Singh introduce Tina Thadani as ‘meri girlfriend’ as he credits her for title of his new album

Singer Honey Singh has confirmed he is dating model Tina Thadani. He addressed her as ‘meri girlfriend (my girlfriend)’ at an event in Delhi on Tuesday and said that its her who gave him the title Honey 3.0, also the title of his new album. A video from the event is now online. Also read: Honey Singh, rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani attend event holding hands; fans call her 'Bhabi Ji'. Watch

Honey is seen talking about his new album on stage as he points towards his girlfriend sitting in the front row. He says, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0).” He also talks about finalising 10 out of 48 songs made by him for the album.

Pictures and videos from the event showed Honey Singh and Tina walking hand-in-hand at the event. In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. The couple was also twinning in black. While Honey was in a black suit paired with a white shirt, Tina was in a black high-slit dress.

Tina has appeared in his latest song Paris Ka Trip. Honey made his relationship with Tina official three months after his divorce with wife Shalini Talwar was finalised.

Around the time of his divorce in September this year, Honey had announced his new album 3.0. He had shared a video which had newspaper articles with ‘Where is Yo Yo Honey Singh?’ and ‘Will he be able to make music?’ written on them. Soon, his voice is heard, saying in Hindi, "Unhe lagta tha main wapis nahi aaunga, music to bilkul nahi kar paunga. Lekin tumhare pyar ne mujhe majboor kia wapis aane ke liye. Honey 3.0, ek naya version, ek album tumhare liye, sirf tumhare liye. You ready? (They thought I will not return, won’t be able to make music at all. But your love made me make a comeback. Honey 3.0, is a new album and a new version just for you. Are you ready?)”

