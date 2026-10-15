Calcutta High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Soham Chakraborty for allegedly refusing to do film after taking money

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused anticipatory bail to former TMC MLA and actor Soham Chakraborty in a criminal case lodged against him for allegedly taking money from a producer to act in a film but failing to do so.

Court rejects Soham Chakraborty's anticipatory bail plea

Soham Chakraborty has been denied anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court.

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On Wednesday, Justice Debangsu Basak rejected Soham Chakraborty's pre-arrest bail plea, taking into consideration the gravity of the offence, the materials in the case diary and his alleged involvement in the matter. The case against the actor alleged that he had taken money from the producer ostensibly for acting in a film, but did not later perform in it. The court also noted that Soham had failed to return the money to the producer following his no-show.

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A complaint was lodged against Soham Chakraborty at Balurghat police station in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, following which an FIR was registered against him on May 21 for alleged criminal breach of trust and aggravated criminal intimidation.

All about Soham Chakraborty

Soham Chakraborty, 42, has worked in over 100 Bengali films and TV shows over a career spanning more than 30 years. He began his acting career in 1988 as a child actor in the popular Bengali film Choto Bou. Early in his career, Chakraborty was recognised as Master Bittu, working on many prominent Bengali hits.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2000s, Soham took a break from acting to pursue higher studies. He returned to the screen in 2007 with Chander Bari, before playing the lead role in Bajimaat the following year. Between 2009 and 2015, Soham Chakraborty was one of the most successful actors in Bengali cinema, appearing in several blockbusters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2000s, Soham took a break from acting to pursue higher studies. He returned to the screen in 2007 with Chander Bari, before playing the lead role in Bajimaat the following year. Between 2009 and 2015, Soham Chakraborty was one of the most successful actors in Bengali cinema, appearing in several blockbusters. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2014, he began an active political career, and was appointed the Vice President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress the following year. He contested the Assembly Elections in 2016 but lost the Barjora constituency seat by a narrow margin. Soham eventually won the 2021 Assembly elections, representing Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district as a Trinamool Congress MLA.