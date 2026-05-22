Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal film shows over 30% dip; brings in ₹26 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, the third instalment in his hit franchise, was released on May 21 on Mohanlal’s birthday. The film that registered a good opening showed a slight dip on Friday and has nonetheless collected more than ₹20 crore in India in two days. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Mohanlal in a still from the Jeethu Joseph film.

Drishyam 3 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹10.85 crore net in India on Friday showing over 30% dip, taking its domestic total to ₹26.70 crore. The film opened to ₹15.85 crore in net collections in India on Friday and registered a 51% occupancy. Collecting ₹18.37 crore gross in India and ₹25 crore overseas, the film collected ₹43.37 crore worldwide on its opening day. The producers, Aashirvad Cinemas, however, claimed that Drishyam 3 had an opening of ₹50.35 crore.

While Drishyam 3 has not beaten Mohanlal’s highest-grosser, L2 Empuraan, which grossed ₹32.10 crore in two days of release, it has fared better than his other recent releases. Another much-loved crime thriller of his, Thudarum, brought in ₹14.30 crore in two days and the rom-com Hridayapoorvam collected ₹5.75 crore. His historical epic Vrusshabha grossed only ₹1.64 crore net in India during its lifetime. Apart from Malayalam, Drishyam 3 is faring better in Telugu than in Tamil and Kannada.

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. It sees Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles. The film continues the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends with a hint at Drishyam 4 might be in store, with Mohanlal also hinting at a fifth film before its release.

Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Drishyam 3’s focus is not on thrilling you with twists and turns, but on spotlighting Georgekutty and the fallout of his decisions. This makes it the least engaging film in the franchise because Jeethu never lets him falter, even when he resorts to violence. Unfortunately, by the end of the third film, you also almost forget why all this began. How a woman was forced to fight back when violated, and a father decided to protect her at any cost.”

“Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own,” wrote Mohanlal after the film’s release.