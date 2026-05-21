Meena urges fans not to post Drishyam 3 spoilers from theatres: ‘Even a small hint can spoil the experience’

On Thursday, Meena took to her Instagram account to urge fans not to post Drishyam 3 spoilers. She wrote, “Dear movie lovers and fans. A humble request to everyone - please avoid posting spoilers from #Drishyam3. Even a small hint can spoil the entire experience. Let everyone watch it with the same excitement. Some experiences are best enjoyed first-hand in theatres.” Earlier in the day, she went to the theatre with Mohanlal and the rest of the film’s team to watch it with fans.

Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal -starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on the actor’s 66th birthday. Meena, his co-star from the franchise, urged fans not to post spoiler videos or pictures, reminding them that the film is best enjoyed in theatres. Fans agreed with her as many audience members were revealing plot twists. (Also Read: Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4? )

Mohanlal seemed moved by the love coming his way for the film. He shared a poster from the film, writing, “ Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own.”

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is the third instalment in the franchise after Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021). Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprise their roles from the previous films. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

The third instalment tells the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who is still looking over his shoulder even as his family has moved on from the events of the first two films. But his paranoia is justified when people from their past resurface to take revenge for wrongs done against them. Once again, Georgekutty must find a way to keep his family safe. Especially during a time when a happy event is about to take place.

Drishyam 3 ends with potential for a fourth part in the franchise. Though not officially announced, Mohanlal had also teased a potential fifth part of the franchise, depending on how this film fares. It remains to be seen if the film beats his recent films’ collections.